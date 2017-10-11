News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Secret Genesis of Area 51
Local author TD Barnes will be available to sign copies of book
In 1955, the Central Intelligence Agency established a clandestine base of operations in the Nevada desert with a mission to protect the United States from a growing communist threat. Special projects at Area 51 were shrouded in mystery, and the first was one of the world's most famous spy planes, the U-2. It fueled half-truths, rumors and legends for more than half a century. Now with many details of that endeavor declassified, the real story can finally be told. Author and Area 51 veteran TD Barnes sifts fact from fiction in one of America's most protected origin stories.
About the Author:
Thornton D. "TD" Barnes, author and entrepreneur, grew up on a ranch in Dalhart, Texas. He graduated from Mountain View High School in Oklahoma and embarked on a ten-year military career in the army. He was a field engineer at the NASA High Range and served in Special Projects at Area 51 before going into the oil business. He serves as the president of Roadrunners Internationale and has been featured in multiple television documentaries about his experiences. He lives in Henderson, Nevada.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: wcj Barnes & Noble
567 North Stephanie
Henderson, NV 89014
When: Sunday, November 5th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The Secret Genesis of Area 51
by TD Barnes
ISBN: 9781467138055
$21.99 | 192 pp. | paperback
