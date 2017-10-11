News By Tag
Tremend, included for the second year consecutively in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Tremend Software Consulting has been included, for the second year in a row, in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe ranking of the most dynamic technology suppliers in the region.
With a 324% turnover increase between 2013 and 2016, Tremend ranked 47th in the Fast 50 category.
Earlier this year, Tremend was also included in Financial Times 1000 and Inc. 5000, two official rankings that list the fastest growing european companies. Tremend had an organic growth until 2017, but recently the company has initiated the procedures for an M&A operation which is expected to be concluded this year.
In 2017 wcj Tremend increased its team with another 60 software engineers, accounting for a 60% growth. The company also opened a new development center in Brasov, which contributes to the development of solutions for global clients from areas such as telecom, banking, retail, media, automotive. Along with their colleagues in Bucharest, specialists in the new Brasov office are developing mobile banking platforms, eCommerce and marketplace solutions, autonomous car software, telemedicine solutions and in-car infotainment systems.
Founded in 2005 by Ioan Cocan and Marius Hanganu, Managing Partners, Tremend delivers technical expertise and solutions based on Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, IoT, blockchain and microservices. The clients are organisations of various sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies.
For the next years, Tremend aims to continue expanding to the US, Western and Northern Europe.
About Tremend
With 12 years of experience in software development, Tremend has successfully delivered over 300 projects to customers from 15 countries on three continents. The solutions developed by the company have over 60 million end-users and serve leading companies in industries such as banking, finance, telecom and automotive, as well as professional and medical services.
More details at www.tremend.com
