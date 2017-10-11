 
Web Werks becomes the First Data center in Asia to have OIX-1 Certified IXP in an OIX-2 Certified

Web Werks becomes the First Data center in Asia to have OIX-1 Certified IXP in OIX-2 Certified Data Center and completing all requirements for being a full OpenIX supporter.
 
 
Tags:
Web Hosting
Data Centers

Industry:
Business

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Awards

MUMBAI, India - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Web Werks the leading data center and web hosting provider in India is the first Asian data center to hold OIX-2 and host an OIX-1 IXP Mumbai-IX. In addition to this, they also fulfil all the requirement for being a full OpenIX supporter.

The OIX-2 certification is an indicator of the excellency of Web Werks data center validating its infrastructure security, reliability, and quality of services. The OIX-2 additionally guarantees that the Web Werks hosting infrastructure is completely complaint with details of the standard for the diminishment of complexity that limits interconnection in fragmented markets and additionally the usage of business-critical situations, universal IP core network or content platforms (CDN, cloud computing, and so on). Mumbai CH and Web Werks are a proud supporter of OIX and supports fair, reasonable and transparent interconnections and open peering. The OIX-1 Internet exchange certification defines standards for Internet exchanges like Mumbai-IX's mission-critical interconnection platform.

"It makes us proud to be the first data center in all of Asia to have OIX-2 and host a OIX-1 certified IXP Mumbai-IX from OpenIX. This means that we offer the best data centers in terms of infrastructure, connectivity, reliability, technical support, datacenter interconnection and peering," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks.

OIX-2: Data Center Certification

Open-IX OIX-2 Certification is a top notch and pioneer worldwide affirmation for data centers craving to fill in as purposes of network interconnection. OIX-2 Certification sets a base level of service, SLA and designing for data centers. OIX-2 was created by the wide agreement of world-class data center administrators, engineers, and their clients.

About Web Werks

Established in 1996, Web Werks is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 20000 - 1, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, SSAE 16 (SOC 1, SOC 2) and Uptime Institute Certified Cloud Data Center Service Provider in India. Web Werks has been awarded 'The Best Web Hosting Award 2017', 'Retailer of the Year for Best Cloud Data wcj Centers And Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017' and much more.

Web Werks focuses on quality-driven self-managed and fully managed hosting services that include cloud solutions, dedicated servers and VPS hosting services on Linux and Windows operating platforms. They also deliver disaster recovery services, Innovative Rapid Cloud backup technologies, work area recovery services, CDN services, etc. They have collaborated with more than 1000+ organizations globally that include Fortune 500 companies across various business verticals. This also includes Government sectors as well, such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, Nabard, NPCI etc.

For more information, kindly visit,http://www.webwerks.in.
