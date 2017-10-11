News By Tag
Split Vision Project crowd-funding campaign has just started!
The new multi-screen home experience with tv, smaprtphone, tablet and portable screens
Split-Vision is an experimental audiovisual system that reconsiders the experience of multi-screen, split-screen video and multi-dynamic image technique updating them to the ease and comfort of current technology.
We are surrounded by screens and video devices on a daily basis. But, unlike home-video audio configurations, our vision is still limited to the single-screen, to the frontal viewpoint. Yet all around our TV or our monitor there are tablets, smartphones and portable screens. Why not wondering how this tools would join organically the TV to articulate a single story? Think about a close-up on your smartphone, then a wide-shot on your TV and finally a mid-shot on your tablet. All this while you're watching a series, a movie, or a sport event. Split Vision is a proposal for a new horizon of storytelling and audiovisual fruition.
On the IndieGoGo platform, Split Vision will officially wcj introduce itself with a science-fiction promo entitled "Here We Go Again, Rubinot!", which is going to explain the system's and method's functioning through the voice of Rubinot, a female droid coming from another time. Funding will support the completition of the sV's prototype app and the financing of the fist sV content ever, the anthology mini-series "Out of this Screen", conceived and developed to be articulated on 3 devices.
The mini-series will consist of 5 original, self-contained episodes of sci-fi, fantasy and thrilling. The connection? Rubinot. The stunning rainbow-eyed-
"Here We Go Again, Rubinot!" is scored by renowned English composer (and legendary member of the Alan Parsons Project) Andrew Powell, is produced and directed by the Split-Vision system creator Giuliano Tomassacci and stars Michela Bruni along with Paolo Parnasi, Anna German, Clarice Ching, Luca Persiani and Francesca Nerozzi and has been realized in partnership with Nocte Film, SDM Enterprise and Panta Rei. "Out of this screen", the mini-series, is developed by Giuliano Tomassacci in collaboration with Luca Persiani.
