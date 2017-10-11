Split Vision Project crowd-funding campaign has just started!

The new multi-screen home experience with tv, smaprtphone, tablet and portable screens

-- Split Vision Project has been unveiled and an IndieGoGo crowd-funding campaign launched.Split-Vision is an experimental audiovisual system that reconsiders the experience of multi-screen, split-screen video and multi-dynamic image technique updating them to the ease and comfort of current technology.We are surrounded by screens and video devices on a daily basis. But, unlike home-video audio configurations, our vision is still limited to the single-screen, to the frontal viewpoint. Yet all around our TV or our monitor there are. Why not wondering how this toolsThink about a close-up on your smartphone, then a wide-shot on your TV and finally a mid-shot on your tablet. All this while you're watching a, a, or. Split Vision is a proposal for a new horizon of storytelling and audiovisual fruition.On the IndieGoGo platform, Split Vision will officially wcj introduce itself with a science-fiction promo entitled "Here We Go Again, Rubinot!", which is going to explain the system's and method's functioning through the voice of Rubinot, a female droid coming from another time. Funding will support the completition of the sV's prototype app and the financing of the fist sV content ever, the anthology mini-series "Out of this Screen", conceived and developed to be articulated on 3 devices.The mini-series will consist of 5 original, self-contained episodes of sci-fi, fantasy and thrilling. The connection? Rubinot. The stunning rainbow-eyed-robot will introduce you to each episode, guiding you into a one-of-a-kind, never before seen multi-screen experience."Here We Go Again, Rubinot!" is scored by renowned English composer (and legendary member of the Alan Parsons Project), is produced and directed by the Split-Vision system creatorand starsalong withandand has been realized. "Out of this screen", the mini-series, is developed by Giuliano Tomassacci in collaboration with Luca Persiani.Support the campaign at: