4C Pharma Solutions is proud to announce the launch of E2B(R3) compliant systems
4C Pharma Solutions is excited to announce the launch of prevalidated Oracle Argus Safety 8.1 and Backwards Forwards Compatibility (BFC) tool to convert E2B (R3) XML files to R2 format.
Argus Safety is a complete pharmacovigilance software system designed to solve the pharmaceutical industry's toughest regulatory challenges. Argus Safety supports drug safety business processes from an easy-to-understand user interface. Argus is a browser based multitenant application hosted on Cloud with Test and Production environments for each client enhancing security and reducing maintenance.
4C Pharma Solutions believes Oracle Argus Safety 8.1 prevalidated system will be the most feasible solution for Pharmaceutical companies and CROs to use for quick deployment and low cost of ownership. Argus 8.1 has R3 compatible fields including null flavors making it an essential step towards future regulatory requirements that are fast adopted by authorities across the globe. wcj BFC Tool is a stopgap solution to convert R3 XML files sent by European Medicines Agency to Marketing Authorization Holders into R2 format for further processing in Argus.
"4C Pharma Solutions build and operate with trust, prove with quality, and truly making the partners' requirements into passion." (Dr. Madineni, CEO)
About 4C Pharma Solutions:
4C Pharma Solutions is a comprehensive healthcare solutions provider company, specializing in end to end Pharmacovigilance, Literature Search, Medical Information Call Centre, Affordable Argus Hosting Solutions, Regulatory Affairs and Medical Writing Solutions. 4C Pharma Solutions was named one of the Top 10 CROs by PharmaIQ and is a trusted Gold Oracle Partner. For more information click here https://www.4cpharma.com/
Contact
4C Pharma Solutions
+1 (732) 529-6989
***@4cpharma.com
