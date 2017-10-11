News By Tag
Batavia Biosciences expands viral vector and GMP facilities to accommodate increasing market demand
Today, Batavia Biosciences announces the expansion of its viral vector process development facilities in the USA and its GMP clean room facilities in the Netherlands to accommodate the increasing market demand.
The R&D facility in Medford, located just north of Cambridge (MA) allows Batavia Biosciences to extent the existing service portfolio in the United States, adding complete pre-clinical process development capabilities for viral vectors including AAV, Lentivirus, VSV and Adenovirus systems to its portfolio of CHO cell line generation and process development services for recombinant proteins and antibodies.
Expansion of its GMP clean room facilities in Leiden, the Netherlands better aligns the company's GMP capacity with its increased R&D capability to further support the manufacturing of master cell banks and vaccine seed stocks.
Menzo Havenga, CEO Batavia Biosciences, concludes: "At Batavia Biosciences we are very much aware of the fact that the patient is waiting. With the completion of this investment, the company is now better positioned to maintain the speed and quality of bringing candidate biopharmaceuticals from bench to clinic."
About Batavia Biosciences
Batavia Biosciences aims to significantly contribute to ease human suffering from disease by improving the success rate in the translation of candidate medicines from bench to clinic. wcj We offer our novel technologies and in-depth knowhow to help our partners to complete preclinical phases in biopharmaceutical product development at higher speed, reduced costs and increased success. The company focuses on the early stages of product development including mammalian cell line generation, upstream process development (mammalian & microbial), purification development, product characterization and clinical manufacturing. Headquartered in Leiden, The Netherlands, with a US-based facility in Woburn, Massachusetts, and offices in Hong Kong, Batavia Biosciences is privileged to have strong strategic partners worldwide. For more information please visit our website (https://www.bataviabiosciences.com/
