 
News By Tag
* Clinical Manufacturing
* Process Development
* CDMO
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Leiden
  Zuid Holland
  Netherlands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Batavia Biosciences expands viral vector and GMP facilities to accommodate increasing market demand

Today, Batavia Biosciences announces the expansion of its viral vector process development facilities in the USA and its GMP clean room facilities in the Netherlands to accommodate the increasing market demand.
 
 
Batavia Biosciences expands its viral vector and GMP facilities
Batavia Biosciences expands its viral vector and GMP facilities
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Clinical Manufacturing
* Process Development
* CDMO

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Leiden - Zuid Holland - Netherlands

LEIDEN, Netherlands - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Chris Yallop, CSO Batavia Biosciences, explains: "Recent advances in cancer vaccines and gene therapy have given rise to a profound increase in the global demand for process development and clinical manufacturing of vector based products."

The R&D facility in Medford, located just north of Cambridge (MA) allows Batavia Biosciences to extent the existing service portfolio in the United States, adding complete pre-clinical process development capabilities for viral vectors including AAV, Lentivirus, VSV and Adenovirus systems to its portfolio of CHO cell line generation and process development services for recombinant proteins and antibodies.

Expansion of its GMP clean room facilities in Leiden, the Netherlands better aligns the company's GMP capacity with its increased R&D capability to further support the manufacturing of master cell banks and vaccine seed stocks.

Menzo Havenga, CEO Batavia Biosciences, concludes: "At Batavia Biosciences we are very much aware of the fact that the patient is waiting. With the completion of this investment, the company is now better positioned to maintain the speed and quality of bringing candidate biopharmaceuticals from bench to clinic."

===

About Batavia Biosciences

Batavia Biosciences aims to significantly contribute to ease human suffering from disease by improving the success rate in the translation of candidate medicines from bench to clinic. wcj We offer our novel technologies and in-depth knowhow to help our partners to complete preclinical phases in biopharmaceutical product development at higher speed, reduced costs and increased success. The company focuses on the early stages of product development including mammalian cell line generation, upstream process development (mammalian & microbial), purification development, product characterization and clinical manufacturing. Headquartered in Leiden, The Netherlands, with a US-based facility in Woburn, Massachusetts, and offices in Hong Kong, Batavia Biosciences is privileged to have strong strategic partners worldwide. For more information please visit our website (https://www.bataviabiosciences.com/).

Contact
Vincent Franssen
***@bataviabiosciences.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bataviabiosciences.com
Posted By:***@bataviabiosciences.com Email Verified
Tags:Clinical Manufacturing, Process Development, CDMO
Industry:Biotech
Location:Leiden - Zuid Holland - Netherlands
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Batavia Biosciences News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share