-- Artika R. Tyner will receive a 2017 Difference Makers Award at a luncheon during the GPSolo 2017 (https://shop.americanbar.org/ebus/ABAEventsCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?productId=278898637)Solo & Small Firm Summit on Friday, Oct. 20, in St. Paul, Minn. The Difference Maker Award, presented by the American Bar Association Solo, Small Firm and General Practice Division (https://www.americanbar.org/groups/gpsolo.html), recognizes an individual who has made a difference in the local community.Tyner is an educator, author, speaker and advocate for justice. At the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Tyner serves as associate vice president of diversity and inclusion. She is committed to training students to serve as social engineers who create new inroads to justice and freedom.She earned a bachelor's degree from Hamline University in St. Paul, and a master's degree and doctorate from the University of St. Thomas.Tyner wcj provides leadership development and career coaching for young professionals, and has developed leadership educational materials for K-12 students, college and graduate students, faith communities and nonprofits. Tyner also teaches leadership courses on ethics, critical reflection and organizational development. Her research focuses on diversity and inclusion, community development and civil rights. She has presented her research and conducted leadership training programs both nationally and internationally.