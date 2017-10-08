CodeHS to Host Question Creation for Readers Question Bank™ Group

Contact

CodeHS, a leading provider of computer science teaching tools, announced today their support of the Readers Question Bank™ (RQB) question set, a collection of multiple-choice questions designed to assist students in preparation for the AP® Computer Science Principles exam.Zach Galant, co-founder of CodeHS, noted "We're excited to add RQB questions to CodeHS to further improve access to test prep for the CSP exam. Having peer-reviewed questions from experienced teachers will make it really easy for teachers on CodeHS to give high quality test prep or review quizzes to their students."Specifically, CodeHS will be hosting a customized online system to support the peer-reviewed process of creating, assessing, and editing questions in the RQB workflow. Additionally, CodeHS will provide its own users with searchable access to the RQB questions, allowing them to effortlessly filter by topic or standard and integrate them in quizzes and tests.The Readers Question Bank Group, organized in June of this year, is a grassroots effort to create a curated set of high-quality questions designed to prepare students for the type of questions wcj used on the AP® Computer Science Principles exam. The name derives from its origin as a group of participants ("readers") in the scoring of the 2017 exam.Scott Stornetta, Chairman of the executive committee of the RQB Group and a teacher at Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ, expressed his thanks for the support of CodeHS. "The entire RQB team is grateful for the support CodeHS is providing to this project. The editing environment that CodeHS has created and is hosting is a first-class effort. It greatly simplifies our work in creating the hundreds of questions needed to assist with the education of the next generation of computer science students."Nimmi Arunachalam, a teacher at Olympic Heights High School in Boca Raton, FL andanother member of the RQB Group executive committee, clarified the distribution of the questions. "These questions are being made available at no cost, subject only to certain security restrictions. This is intended to allow for the widest possible distribution to the computer science community, while maintaining the integrity of the questions. "CodeHS is a comprehensive teaching platform for helping schools teach computer science. It provides web-based curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. The mission of CodeHS is to empower all students to meaningfully impact the future.The Readers Question Bank (RQB) Group is an association of teachers collectively creating a curated set of multiple choice questions designed to help students prepare for the AP® Computer Science Principles exam. AP® is a trademark registered by the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this product.