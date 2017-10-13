 
PureLink Signs Dobbs Stanford Corporation as New Rep Firm

Company will Represent PureLink's Professional AV Solutions in State of Florida
 
 
RAMSEY, N.J. - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- PureLink, a provider of comprehensive connectivity solutions to commercial and residential audio/video and IT markets worldwide, is pleased to announce that Dobbs Stanford has been selected to represent PureLink in the State of Florida. Dobbs Stanford Corporation, founded in 1970, is one of the nation's largest manufacturer's representative firms in the audio/video marketplace.

An A/V and electronics industry leader for over 40 years, Dobbs Stanford maintains relationships with top manufacturers, coordinating training, managing and providing industry related information in support of their dealers. They provide assistance to designers, consultants and architects, providing project and application support and utilizing a comprehensive approach to solutions. They leverage their technical expertise and knowledgeable sales staff to provide their end user customers with a one stop shop approach for audio and video equipment.

"We are proud to offer Florida the extraordinary connectivity products designed and manufactured by PureLink," said Fred Dobbs, President of the company. "Today's marketplace is littered with imports, some little more than a silkscreen logo on a basic black box," he added. "PureLink stands out, with original engineering, carefully crafted and tested firmware, and dependable hardware and software, all backed up with a dedicated engineering staff and service technicians located in the USA," said Dobbs. "We have built our business on representing only best of breed products, and in connectivity, AV switchers and more, PureLink is the best of the best," concluded Mr. Dobbs.

"Florida's deep, rich, challenging markets demand elite sales and support organizations to realize their enormous potential," stated Howard Schilling, PureLink's Director of Sales. "And, quite simply, we got the best in Dobbs Stanford. Sales, technical support, administration, top to bottom, they set the bar for the sales rep industry and have done so for decades," he added. "We take great pleasure in welcoming them to our team and look forward to delivering 'Beyond 4K' to Florida," he concluded.

For more details on this new partnership go to www.dobbsstanford.com wcj or contact PureLink at sales@purelinkav.com or 201-488-3232.

About PureLink

PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters.  Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.

