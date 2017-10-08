News By Tag
360 Systems & DNF Controls Announce a New Solution Bundle
DNF Enables Record/Playout Scheduling for new 360 TSS Video Server Series
The solution is based on 360 System's flexible new TSS range of multi-format video servers featuring record/play in 720p, 1080i or SD on any channel, and using standard codec and file formats such as H.264 or MPEG-2 in mxf, mp4, mpg or mov containers. The bundle incorporates a tailored version of DNF Controls' proven SPS series, an operator-friendly server management system for calendar-based acquisition and play-to-air scheduling. It supports Time-of-Day, Back-to-Back, Manual, and Remotely Triggered playout, as well as Secondary Events via GPI/O or other optional protocols for routers, master control switchers, graphics, and more. Drag & Drop functionality permits modifications — edit or append the playlist; add or delete elements — even while a list is running.
"Combining DNF's functionality with the new TSS Server series will give our customers a sophisticated, yet cost-effective scheduling option for our multi-format video servers. With the support of our partner DNF, 360 Systems continues to offer budget-friendly video server solutions without sacrificing quality and reliability,"
"Both our companies have survived and thrived through many format changes and technology advancements;
The combined 360/DNF solution is available for immediate delivery through 360 Systems.
About 360 Systems:
360 Systems has manufactured innovative video and audio products for the broadcast and entertainment industry for over 45 years. It is the company's wcj goal to consistently provide quality products with 24/7 reliability, backed by standard-setting quality and customer service. 360 Systems is a privately held California corporation .For additional information, please visit 360systems.com (http://www.dnfcontrols.com/
About DNF Controls:
DNF Controls has been innovating, designing and delivering trusted device control interfaces for more than 28 years. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com
Contact
Roxana Veltze
***@360systems.com
