 
News By Tag
* Broadcast
* Video
* Servers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newbury Park
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

360 Systems Announces the Addition of Glen Thompson "Piper Digital, LLC"

Piper Digital to represent 360 Systems in the Southern, CA and Nevada Region
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Broadcast
* Video
* Servers

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* Newbury Park - California - US

Subject:
* Executives

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- 360 Systems has announced the addition of Glen Thompson of "Piper Digital, LLC." as their primary sales representative for their broadcast and audio equipment in the Southern, CA and Nevada region. Glen will be working with the 360 Systems extensive dealer network as well as their end-user/prospects & clientele.

Glen, a graduate of Loyola Marymount University with a BA in Television, has been in the video industry since 1979. He worked in production and post-production including producing a successful local cable television program in the 80's. A background in production and technical sales support gave Glen a base to start his sales career in 1985 working for a well-known dealer.

In 1997, Glen formed Piper Digital, a manufacturer's representative for the high-quality broadcast, A/V, Production, and IPTV equipment. Piper Digital specializes in products for acquisition, signal management and transport, Fiber, Storage, display and testing of 4K, HD, HD BaseT, IPTV, DVB-ASI and SMPTE IP 2022 and 2110 signals, as well as station automation, archiving and media management systems.

"We couldn't be happier to have Glen Thompson "Piper Digital" represent 360 Systems here in the SoCal / Nevada territory. Glen is a seasoned veteran with years of experience in the broadcast industry. His knowledge and networks will only continue to strengthen the position of 360 Systems throughout the region." said John Hall, Director of Global Sales at 360 Systems.

About 360 Systems

360 Systems has manufactured innovative video and audio products for the broadcast and entertainment industry for over 45 years. It is the company's goal to consistently provide quality products with 24/7 reliability, backed by standard-setting quality and customer service. 360 Systems is a privately held California corporation.
End
Source:360 Systems
Email:***@360systems.com
Phone:818-991-0360
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Studio WLV News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share