360 Systems Announces the Addition of Glen Thompson "Piper Digital, LLC"

Piper Digital to represent 360 Systems in the Southern, CA and Nevada Region

-- 360 Systems has announced the addition of Glen Thompson of "Piper Digital, LLC." as their primary sales representative for their broadcast and audio equipment in the Southern, CA and Nevada region. Glen will be working with the 360 Systems extensive dealer network as well as their end-user/prospects & clientele.Glen, a graduate of Loyola Marymount University with a BA in Television, has been in the video industry since 1979. He worked in production and post-production including producing a successful local cable television program in the 80's. A background in production and technical sales support gave Glen a base to start his sales career in 1985 working for a well-known dealer.In 1997, Glen formed Piper Digital, a manufacturer's representative for the high-quality broadcast, A/V, Production, and IPTV equipment. Piper Digital specializes in products for acquisition, signal management and transport, Fiber, Storage, display and testing of 4K, HD, HD BaseT, IPTV, DVB-ASI and SMPTE IP 2022 and 2110 signals, as well as station automation, archiving and media management systems."We couldn't be happier to have Glen Thompson "Piper Digital" represent 360 Systems here in the SoCal / Nevada territory. Glen is a seasoned veteran with years of experience in the broadcast industry. His knowledge and networks will only continue to strengthen the position of 360 Systems throughout the region." said John Hall, Director of Global Sales at 360 Systems.About 360 Systems360 Systems has manufactured innovative video and audio products for the broadcast and entertainment industry for over 45 years. It is the company's goal to consistently provide quality products with 24/7 reliability, backed by standard-setting quality and customer service. 360 Systems is a privately held California corporation.