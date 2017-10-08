News By Tag
High in the Sky, It's a Bird, It's a Plane…Yea, It's a Plane!
Stunt Pilots Zip to Fall AutoFest for an Aerobatics Stunt Show and Autograph Sessions
Since the SUN n' FUN Campus is known for its massive air show each spring and annually supports the future of the aeronautical hobby, adding the air element made perfect sense. The air show takes place Saturday, November 11 at 12 p.m.
Guests are invited to turn their attentions to the sky as National Aviation Hall of Famer Patty Wagstaff offers plenty of ooooh's and ahhhh's as she defies gravity from thousands of feet up. In addition wcj to Patty, taking flight will be Gene McNeely, Paul Schulten and his mascot Orville the Eagle. Enjoy the fun in the sky AND the fun on the ground with Carlisle Events, Carlisle Auctions and some amazingly skilled pilots too!
Daily admission is $10, with a weekend pass available at just $20. Further, gates open each day at 8 a.m. and offer access to a massive swap meet, car corral, family activities, a two-day collector car auction and of course the air show. In addition to flying, these talented pilots will sign autographs, while Orville the Eagle poses for photos with enthusiasts too. Complete event details are available via www.CarlisleEvents.com, while auction information is available at www.CarlisleAuctions.com.
