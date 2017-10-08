News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
What's next for gold? IMARC Conference
With predictions of a rising gold price, IMARC will look at challenges and opportunities in gold and precious metals projects.
Within the recent Australian Mining Report from BMI Research predicting a rising global gold price and a sunny outlook for gold in Australia, IMARC will look in detail at the challenges and opportunities facing investors in gold and precious metals projects.
IMARC General Manager — Asia Pacific Anita Richards said conference goers would be able to hear from speakers representing a range of exciting projects and perspectives in the precious metals space.
"Gold and precious metals are playing an increasingly important role in the global economy and in minerals markets," Ms Richards said.
"And for Australian miners, the outlook for gold in the next five years is positive, with rising prices and projected falls in the Australian dollar against the greenback."
According to the report the international gold price is predicted to rise from its current level of USD1,250/oz to USD1,450/oz, with Australian production growing from 12.5 to 14.3 million ounces.
The report also forecasts a fall in the Australian dollar relative to the USD, improving the competitiveness of Australian gold.
IMARC will welcome a range of speakers including Nicholas Mather, the CEO of SolGold, and AIM listed gold exploration company with a huge project in Ecuador; Alebrto Migliucci, CEO and Founder of Petra Commodities, will discuss the future of Asia's investment in gold; and MATSA resources Group Exploration manager Dave Fielding will present the Lake Carey Gold Project.
"Investors wcj who attend will be presented with a number of highly attractive investment propositions, and the chance to get into the detail on projects from all over the world," said Ms Richards.
"Beyond gold, the conference promises investors in depth looks at the dynamics in a number of base metals markets.
Investors will have the opportunity to asses a range of exploration projects with presentations on mineral sands, manganese, uranium, iron ore, coal, copper, lithium, graphite and vanadium.
"Minerals investors need to be up to date with the latest developments in a range of markets.
"IMARC brings together experts from across the industry to really get to the heart of the issues facing the resources industry."
IMARC is free to attend for investors, investors should apply for a complimentary pass by visiting http://dmtrk.net/
Contact Us:
International Mining and Resources Conference
T: +61 3 9021 2031
E:info@imarcmelbourne.com
W:http://www.imarcmelbourne.com/
Contact
International Mining and Resources Conference
T: +61 3 9021 2031
***@imarcmelbourne.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse