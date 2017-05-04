News By Tag
Why do most PR & Marketing Firms not know that Family Offices are the wealthiest sector in the world
While many Family Offices are extremely private and many will shy away from publicity, many PR companies do not know what a Family Office is.
"A Family Office is a group of professionals who are employed by a wealthy family to run the day to day operations of the family wealth. They may take care of all legal, insurance, investment, estate, business, tax. Family conflicts, wealth transition. Estate planning, consolidating assets and lifestyle and luxury issues. Normally a Family Office will have wealth in excess of $100 Million, but many can have wealth in the billions."
According to Investopedia, "Family offices are private wealth management advisory firms that serve ultra-high-net-
Toni Muricu, the VP Marketing for Family Office magazine, said, "Many PR Companies and Marketing Firms that we have spoken too simply have no idea what a Family Office is. This is extraordinary considering that penetrating the wealthiest sector in the world would be of immense value to their clients"
To learn more about the Family Office sector, have a look at Family Office Magazine. This is also the most respected premium quality "Family Office" magazine in the world that caters for the ultra-wealthy Family Office sector.
The publication has over 380 contributing writers, and many are Family Office Professionals and principals. It may be worth looking back over some of the past issues to familiarise yourself with some of these professionals and stories on the family office space.
There are a number of issues on their website www.familyofficemag.com, and you can also subscribe to the magazine or view the media kit with details of demographics and rate card if you are of a mind to expose your brand to our audience. www.ourmediakit.co.uk.
In addition to this, Family Office magazine hosts a number of Family Office events, if you want to attend any of these events and get to know some of these professionals then drop us a line info@familyofficeelite.com - If you are considering sponsoring one of their events a number of sponsorship opportunities are available. They host small personal events such as Dinner at the Ritz or a Cigar and Brandy evening or one of their larger events such as Family Office Property Expo or our Fintech Expo, drop them a line if this is of interest at info@familyofficeelite.com
The publication is widely read by the world's leading experts from many of the World's leading institutions from the Family Office and the wealth sector. Many of these institutions are regular advertisers and sponsors while others are contributors who provide insightful interviews and contributions for the magazine.
Some of these institutions include Deloitte, Manulife Asset Management, Caplin & Drysdale, City Bank, BNY Mellon, PWC, Ernst & Young, BMO Private Bank, ING Private Bank, TSG Europe, Piraeus Bank, Global Family Offices, Trusted Family, Family Office Institute. Fuchs & Associés Finance, Credit Suisse, Northwood Family Office, Lugen Family Office, Guernsey Finance, Family Office Association, FOSS Family Office Services Switzerland, Luxembourg For Family Office and many others. Family Office Elite also has publishing agreements in place with some these institutions including Deloitte which contribute expert articles in every issue.
Luxury brands include Heirloom, Tesla Cars, Heathrow Airport VIP , Luxury Channel, Ghurka Luggage, British Polo Day, 1066 Pianos, Holland & Holland, Burgess Yachts, DOMOS Fine Art, Signature Golf Events, Global Fine Arts Awards, Concierge-Aviation, Timeless Art Gallery, Charterworld, Alpha-Centauri Hydroplanes, Zimbali Costal Resorts, Chivas Luggage, Caprice Products, Polo & Tweed, Blenheim Palace, and more. Non - Profit Adverts include the Universal Film & Festival Organisation and Amnesty.
Family Office Magazine has over 120 partner events worldwide; some are listed on the media kit. They host Family Office Events for Fintech, Cyber Security, Alternative Investments and Property. They also host a number of private dinners and social gatherings that cater to a very discerning and influential group of Family Office principals and Family members.
Sample issues can be viewed here website – http://familyofficemag.com
Telephone +44(0) 20 7193 8870 - E-mail: info@familyofficemag.com
Media kit and rate card http://www.ourmediakit.co.uk
Toni Muricu
