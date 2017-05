Why do most PR & Marketing Firms not know that Family Offices are the wealthiest sector in the world

While many Family Offices are extremely private and many will shy away from publicity, many PR companies do not know what a Family Office is.

-- So what are Family Offices? According to Family Office Magazine publisher and Family Office Advisor, Ty Murphy,According to Investopedia, "Family offices are private wealth management advisory firms that serve ultra-high-net-worth investors. They are different from traditional wealth management shops in that they offer a total outsourced solution for managing the financial and investment side of an affluent individual or family. For example, many family offices offer budgeting, insurance, charitable giving, family-owned businesses, wealth transfer and tax services".Toni Muricu, the VP Marketing for Family Office magazine, said,To learn more about the Family Office sector, have a look at Family Office Magazine. This is also the most respected premium quality "Family Office" magazine in the world that caters for the ultra-wealthy Family Office sector.The publication has over 380 contributing writers, and many are Family Office Professionals and principals. It may be worth looking back over some of the past issues to familiarise yourself with some of these professionals and stories on the family office space.There are a number of issues on their website www.familyofficemag.com, and you can also subscribe to the magazine or view the media kit with details of demographics and rate card if you are of a mind to expose your brand to our audience. www.ourmediakit.co.uk.In addition to this, Family Office magazine hosts a number of Family Office events, if you want to attend any of these events and get to know some of these professionals then drop us a line info@familyofficeelite.com - If you are considering sponsoring one of their events a number of sponsorship opportunities are available. They host small personal events such as Dinner at the Ritz or a Cigar and Brandy evening or one of their larger events such as Family Office Property Expo or our Fintech Expo, drop them a line if this is of interest at info@familyofficeelite.comThe publication is widely read by the world's leading experts from many of the World's leading institutions from the Family Office and the wealth sector. Many of these institutions are regular advertisers and sponsors while others are contributors who provide insightful interviews and contributions for the magazine.Some of these institutions include Deloitte, Manulife Asset Management, Caplin & Drysdale, City Bank, BNY Mellon, PWC, Ernst & Young, BMO Private Bank, ING Private Bank, TSG Europe, Piraeus Bank, Global Family Offices, Trusted Family, Family Office Institute. Fuchs & Associés Finance, Credit Suisse, Northwood Family Office, Lugen Family Office, Guernsey Finance, Family Office Association, FOSS Family Office Services Switzerland, Luxembourg For Family Office and many others. Family Office Elite also has publishing agreements in place with some these institutions including Deloitte which contribute expert articles in every issue.Luxury brands include Heirloom, Tesla Cars, Heathrow Airport VIP , Luxury Channel, Ghurka Luggage, British Polo Day, 1066 Pianos, Holland & Holland, Burgess Yachts, DOMOS Fine Art, Signature Golf Events, Global Fine Arts Awards, Concierge-Aviation, Timeless Art Gallery, Charterworld, Alpha-Centauri Hydroplanes, Zimbali Costal Resorts, Chivas Luggage, Caprice Products, Polo & Tweed, Blenheim Palace, and more. Non - Profit Adverts include the Universal Film & Festival Organisation and Amnesty.Family Office Magazine has over 120 partner events worldwide; some are listed on the media kit. They host Family Office Events for Fintech, Cyber Security, Alternative Investments and Property. They also host a number of private dinners and social gatherings that cater to a very discerning and influential group of Family Office principals and Family members.Sample issues can be viewed here website – http://familyofficemag.com Telephone +44(0) 20 7193 8870 - E-mail: info@familyofficemag.comMedia kit and rate card http://www.ourmediakit.co.uk