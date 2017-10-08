News By Tag
Fleewinter Launches Programme to Malaysia
Popular UK tour operator Fleewinter continues to expand around the globe with the addition of a new and exciting programme to Malaysia.
The recommended itineraries are a heady concoction of beaches, temples, great food, rainforest, heritage towns, wildlife and tea plantations, with accommodation along the way in hand-picked, boutique hotels.
What stands Fleewinter out from other operators, is that each of the regions that they offer holidays to are created by a team of destination experts, often living in the countries that they sell, thereby keeping up with developments and enabling them to make excellent, personal recommendations.
Comments Marbree Sullivan, who created the itineraries:
"One of the many things I love about Malaysia, is the food. Chinese settlers came to Malaya generations ago and adapted their recipes to the land's offerings. The result, Nyonya cuisine, is unlike any other and bursts with flavour.
"Sour, spice, sweet, and bitter can all be found in one bowl, it's intoxicating. I've spent weeks in Penang eating my fill and trying to walk it off as I ogle street art, restored shophouses, and wcj heritage buildings before finding the next delicious meal."
There is an initial offering of eight itineraries, from 10 to 19 days in duration, and some combined with Thailand and Borneo. Here are just a few examples…
The 10-day Introduction to Malaysia (https://www.fleewinter.com/
Foodies should opt for the 10-day Culture & Cuisine (https://www.fleewinter.com/
The island of Borneo is within Malaysia so, for a trip that truly has it all, spend time in both on the 19-day 'Highlights' tour. Get close to orang-utans and proboscis monkeys in the jungles of Borneo, marvel at the caves of Mulu, snorkel in a marine park, get your fill of a big city in Kuala Lumpur, stroll the heritage cities of Melaka and George Town, and wind down on one of the country's many beaches. The itinerary costs from £2520 per person.
All holidays are based on two people sharing a room and include all land transportation, regional flights, B&B accommodation (plus additional meals where detailed), airport transfers and excursions/activities as per each individual itinerary.
Call 020 7112 0019 (www.fleewinter.com)
Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
