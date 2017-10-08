 
Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

Fleewinter Launches Programme to Malaysia

Popular UK tour operator Fleewinter continues to expand around the globe with the addition of a new and exciting programme to Malaysia.
 
 
Discover the jungles of Malaysia
Discover the jungles of Malaysia
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fleewinter programme of personalised, tailor-made holidays with concierge-style service, continues to expand with the addition of Malaysia.

The recommended itineraries are a heady concoction of beaches, temples, great food, rainforest, heritage towns, wildlife and tea plantations, with accommodation along the way in hand-picked, boutique hotels.

What stands Fleewinter out from other operators, is that each of the regions that they offer holidays to are created by a team of destination experts, often living in the countries that they sell, thereby keeping up with developments and enabling them to make excellent, personal recommendations.

Comments Marbree Sullivan, who created the itineraries:

"One of the many things I love about Malaysia, is the food. Chinese settlers came to Malaya generations ago and adapted their recipes to the land's offerings. The result, Nyonya cuisine, is unlike any other and bursts with flavour.

"Sour, spice, sweet, and bitter can all be found in one bowl, it's intoxicating. I've spent weeks in Penang eating my fill and trying to walk it off as I ogle street art, restored shophouses, and wcj heritage buildings before finding the next delicious meal."

There is an initial offering of eight itineraries, from 10 to 19 days in duration, and some combined with Thailand and Borneo.  Here are just a few examples…

The 10-day Introduction to Malaysia (https://www.fleewinter.com/malaysia/introduction-malaysia/) covers all the bases, from bustling Kuala Lumpur, to the delightful heritage city of George Town in Penang, plus Langkawi's rainforest and beaches where dusky leaf monkeys, hornbills, and eagles rest high in the trees. The 10-day tour starts from £1250 per person.

Foodies should opt for the 10-day Culture & Cuisine (https://www.fleewinter.com/malaysia/culture-cuisine/) tour, which includes cookery classes, a walking food tour, a visit to a tea plantation, and plenty of insight into Malaysia's many ethnicities, religions, history, and heritage. The 10-day tour starts from £1325 per person.

The island of Borneo is within Malaysia so, for a trip that truly has it all, spend time in both on the 19-day 'Highlights' tour.  Get close to orang-utans and proboscis monkeys in the jungles of Borneo, marvel at the caves of Mulu, snorkel in a marine park, get your fill of a big city in Kuala Lumpur, stroll the heritage cities of Melaka and George Town, and wind down on one of the country's many beaches.  The itinerary costs from £2520 per person.

All holidays are based on two people sharing a room and include all land transportation, regional flights, B&B accommodation (plus additional meals where detailed), airport transfers and excursions/activities as per each individual itinerary.

Call 020 7112 0019 (www.fleewinter.com).

Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
Source:Fleewinter
Email:***@traveldogpr.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Malaysia Holidays, Borneo Holidays, Asia Holidays
Industry:Travel
Location:Basingstoke - Hampshire - England
Subject:Products
