Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

Algoworks featured on TopDevelopers

Algoworks got featured in various categories by TopDevelopers, an IT research offering company that provides listings of the best IT companies.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Recently, TopDevelopers, a firm that provides listings of the best mobile app developers, digital marketers and web & software development companies, featured Algoworks in three of their listings, namely, Top Mobile App Development Companies, Top Web And Software Development Companies, and Top UI/UX Designing Service Providing Companies. Algoworks is ranked no.1 in all these categories, with a perfect score of 5 out of 5 based on clients' reviews. Apart from these, the other categories in which they provide listings are Digital Marketing Companies, ECommerce Development Companies, and Cloud Computing Companies.

Mr. Ajeet Singh, Co-Founder and Director of Algoworks was quoted as saying, "We are glad to be featured by TopDevelopers in their prestigious wcj listings. All the three categories that we have been featured in, really matter to us. It feels good when our work is recognized by leading companies and we are listed with many other renowned firms. Our hard work pays off when we get such recognition. We will definitely be working towards getting recognized by more such companies and making a more prominent mark in the IT world."

TopDevelopers is an IT research offering firm that provides listings of the best mobile app developers, digital marketers and web & software development companies around the globe. They provide a detailed information on companies for easy screening by the clients, and analyses companies on the basis of various criteria and metrics.

About Algoworks: Algoworks operates chiefly in the United States from their California Office besides having a good hold on the European and Asian markets. Headquartered in India, the decade old B2B IT service firm has expertise in key areas of Mobility, Salesforce, Business Intelligence, and ECM including Software Product Engineering. For more information visithttp://www.algoworks.com/

