Systweak launches Social Fever, A New App For Android devices

-- Systweak has released a brand-new app called Social Fever for Android users.Unlike other apps, Social Fever is designed to make people less dependent on smartphone technology and spend more time in the real world. The name of the app is self-explanatory. It will help users set goals and track time spent in the digital space, among other things. The purpose is to make people aware of their digital addiction and undo this habit to a certain extent.The app has several other features such as interest fields and tracking eye and ear health, so that users can engage more with their interests and monitor overall time spent using social media apps.Major features of the app are as follows:Set Goal: Helps limit app usage by setting timersTracking: Helps to monitor if user exceeds the time set for using an app. It also provides a weekly usage summaryWarning message: Shows warning messages if user spends too much time on media like audio and videos."We are pleased to announce our new and upcoming app: Social Fever. It helps you live a more healthy and productive life. With the app, you can manage time efficiently and indulge in activities you enjoy in the real world," said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software. "Apps like these help in keeping a self-check and even makes you aware of your phone obsession. It's not bad to use social apps but one should use them intelligently,"he added."We have designed Social Fever app to handle the wcj complex matter of social app bondage. The app has a tutorial which makes the app interactive and easy to use. At each step, you get tips to use various features," stated Mr. Praveen Khanna, Project Manager.With the advancement of technology, phone addiction is increasing day by day. This makes it necessary to keep a check on how much time you spend in the virtual world. Social Fever app helps you to re-discover your hidden interests and enjoy them. The apps real time tracking helps you make better informed decisions about how you want to spend your time.About the company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android apps since last 18 years to improve the average users' digital experience. It has recently been featured in "100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers" list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company's flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Chanel's tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.