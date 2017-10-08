News By Tag
Orion Infosolutions Launched Adventure Super Panda Mobile Game App
Orion Infosolutions is a revolution in Tech world and its emerging itself in a revolutionary IT platform. It is providing unique website design and development, App development and SEO and digital Marketing services.
Orion Infosolutions just launched Super Panda Mobile Gaming Application, it is an adventure game in which a Panda is controlled by users and panda eat food so we stride to get new stages and options. When we play it, we feel enthusiasm and enjoy it. A different kind of excitement we feel in our body and that refresh our mind. It is very attractive game and having awesome functionalities that you will not get in the other gaming App. Its adventures make it special and different from others. Its feature and functionality makes it too much demanded and more interesting.
This App contains modern platform like Metroidvania that combine eating food and lots of adventure elements. It is totally oriented to adventures, people who like adventure; it is very interesting for them.
This game App has many features that make it unique and different like-
· Single Player
· Fun and enjoy for all ages
· Touch keyboard and Gamepad Support
· Play Game with Music
· List of Reward Players in Setting
This Application has designed and developed for all aged users. It is totally dominating for fun and adventures. When you play it, you feel energetic and more excited, this work, like boosting our self and we feel relaxed after playing it. It works like a meditation and that's why we should use it. When we play it, due to its adventure stages and hard stages, we have to focus on it more and play it very carefully so we can clear our current stage and move to the next. Then in all process wcj our mind works a lot and due to it, we can improve our work efficiency. So from all sides, it is best for us and with enjoyment it also gives us many more profits. https://www.orioninfosolutions.com/
Orion Infosolutions is known for its valuable kind of work and services. It super panda Application is liked by everyone and if you try it once, you cannot leave it. Every time when you play it, you will find something new and interesting. After a particular time interval we introduce new update, in which new u=interesting things are added in it. So we are trying to give you new tasks that are really nice for you.
We are dedicatedly trying to give you new and attractive services by using we can enhance and utilize your time in a specific way and Orion infosolutions are rapidly following that path so they can deliver better services. Try our new Application Super Panda, that is free available at Google Play Stores and from here you can easily download it and can surf it. We are having many more gaming Apps, few of them are like-
REVENGE OF CAR
MEMORY PUZZLE GAME
SUPER PANDA
All above are Gaming Application, try it and Feel it. You will really take a new experience after playing it.
Media Contact
DC Kumawat
info@orioninfosolutions.com
