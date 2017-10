thesqua.re arrives in Hong Kong

hong kong accommodation

-- Over the past several years, Hong Kong has transformed into one of the most visited cities in the world.is excited to announce that we are launching a collection of chic apartments across the charming city of Hong Kong. Bound by its unique set of histories, cultures and stories that span over thousands of years, Hong Kong is an enchanting enigma that offers something new every time you visit.Despite Hong Kong's indisputable modernity, the city maintains a strong sense of tradition- making the district popular with both business and leisure travellers. Striking a balance between the modern metropolis and spirituality, Hong Kong is a city that constantly reinvents itself. Centrally located, offering excellent services and inviting interiors, thesqua.re's serviced apartments are ideal for exploring Hong Kong, whether you find yourself in the city for business or leisure.One of Hong Kong's most recently developed business and entertainment hubs, the neighbourhood of Kowloon has become an incredibly popular residential area. Moments away from the International Commerce Centre, Kowloon is a surprisingly green area, with Kowloon Park offering a serene space for unwinding.Effortlessly combining the best of modern and traditional Hong Kong, the well-appointed district of Wan Chai is equally suited for business and leisure travellers. From the serene views on offer at Victoria Harbour to the sophisticated atmosphere of Central Plaza, from the vibrant shops and nightlife of Tsim Sha Tsui to Hong Kong's thriving central business district, Wan Chai unites the best of both worlds.One of the most coveted residential areas in Hong Kong, Mid Levels is renowned for its luxury residences. Explore the neighbourhood's winding streets and experience unique wcj architecture, trendy gastropubs and fashionable retail outlets. Strolling through the streets of the Mid-Level area, you're never far away from discovering something new about Hong Kong.Located in the heart of Hong Kong's business hub, this area is suited for travellers seeking comfortable serviced accommodation with excellent connectivity to all parts of the city. The area that engulfs Causeway Bay is known for its excellent entertainment options, with restaurants, bars, cinemas and shopping centres populating the district.Known as SoHo, central Hong Kong offers convenient access to the city's business, tourist and transport hubs. The apotheosis of contemporary Hong Kong, central Hong Kong is predominantly populated by professionals and expats.In proximity to Disneyland Hong Kong Resort, the Hong Kong Racecourse and the beguiling Discovery Bay, central Hong Kong's business districts can be reached in under an hour- making the district ideal for visitors seeking to be outside the perpetual buzz of central Hong Kong.With something new to be discovered at every corner, Hong Kong is paradise for explorers. The city is peppered with over 3000 skyscrapers which light up the night sky every day, giving Hong Kong the nickname 'Pearl of the Orient'.Savour the rich cosmopolitan flavours of Hong Kong with thesqua.reVisit us: https://www.thesqua.re/ hong-kong/serviced- apartments