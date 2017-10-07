 
News By Tag
* Ham Radio
* Amateur Radio
* Bob Heil
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fairview Heights
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Heil Sound Assists Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts

PRO7 headsets have been sent for use with ARRL ham radio operators
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ham Radio
* Amateur Radio
* Bob Heil

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Fairview Heights - Illinois - US

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Association for Amateur Radio or ARRL (American Radio Relay League), headquartered in Newington CT, recently sent equipment and volunteers to Puerto Rico to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. This was in response to a call from the Red Cross asking for 50 trained radio operators and 25 radio kits to be sent immediately.

The gear was shipped to Atlanta for initial staging and then on to San Juan. Once there it was discovered that due to the extremely high ambient noise – power generators, heavy duty machinery and the like – headsets were going to be needed. A call was put in to Heil Sound and the company promptly arranged to ship 25 of their Pro7 headsets to the volunteers in San Juan.

The Pro7 features thick gel foam ear pads and provides -26dB of noise reduction making it useful in high ambient noise environments. In addition, the headsets feature a unique phase reversal switch which allows the user to acoustically move the signals wcj forward and creates a spatial widening of the sound field. This feature makes it easier to pull a weak signal from a pileup, a valuable tool for this application.

"The island is still kind of cut off," said Mike Corey, Emergency Preparedness Manager with the ARRL. San Juan is starting to come back online. There's still a lot of the island that is without communications, and this will go a long way to help bridge some of those gaps."

The country remains largely without power, cell phone service or Internet. Ham radio, however, does not use cellular technology to operate, and can be powered by generators, batteries or solar power. "You can, within an hour, have a full-operating amateur radio station and communicate with the world on very little power," said Valerie Hotzfeld, a ham radio operator who is heading to Puerto Rico to volunteer.

Tom Gallagher, CEO of ARRL, speaking on Ham Nation Wednesday, thanked Heil Sound and all of the participants saying, "the amateur radio community should be proud of the work that they did to help in this disaster."

http://www.heilsound.com

Contact
Greg McVeigh/Guesthouse Projects Inc
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Ham Radio, Amateur Radio, Bob Heil
Industry:Consumer
Location:Fairview Heights - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Guesthouse Projects, Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share