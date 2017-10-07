News By Tag
Speros Continues to Expand Operations, Promotes Rik LaSpisa to Director of Sales
The Buffalo, N.Y., native, who has served as Speros' Account Executive since 2016, is a graduate of Houghton College with a B.S. in business management. He brings more than fourteen years of experience of solutions selling in integrated technical systems design and integration in southeast Georgia to the newly created position of Director of Sales.
LaSpisa's experience includes managing complex sales for businesses, public and private schools, higher education, houses of worship and local and Federal government.
"We created the Director of Sales position to better respond to the dynamic growth our company is experiencing, along with our expanding customer base," said Susan Speros, president and CEO of Speros. "As a strategic leader with excellent time management skills and a proven track record of successes in a driving growth and territory expansion, Rik was the perfect choice for this new role."
LaSpisa has a record of driving growth and territory expansion and is highly experienced in account management, lead generation, sales and client acquisition.
ABOUT SPEROS
Established in 1984, Speros wcj provides technology solutions for businesses, offering telephone systems, IT services, surveillance systems, web design and branding solutions and cloud computing. Speros team members continually stay updated on leading-edge, certified technologies to maximize solutions and ensure businesses succeed in this fast-paced, technology-driven world. For more information, visit http://speros.com, call 912-354-8900 or email info@speros.com.
CONTACT
Rik LaSpisa
Director of Sales
Speros
912-354-8900
rlaspisa@speros.com
MEDIA INQUIRIES
Cecilia Russo Turner
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912-665-0005
info@crussomarketing.com
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.
912-844-9990
VisTeam@carriagetradepr.com
