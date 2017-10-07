 
News By Tag
* Manufacturers Reserve Supply
* World's Greatest Tv
* How2Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boynton Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

How2Media announces that Manufacturers Reserve Supply will be part of "World's Greatest!..."

 
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- How2Media, the producers of the television show "World's Greatest!...", announced today that they have recently selected Manufacturers Reserve Supply (MRS), Irvington, NJ to be a part of the popular television series.

One does not survive in business, any business, for over 86 years unless one has an unwavering commitment to their customers and to top notch customer service. Well, MRS has such a commitment, as a fourth generation family-owned and operated, multi-award winning wholesale building materials distributor. Their "College of Product Knowledge" has helped educate over 6,000 retail lumber dealer employees. "We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers" said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.

As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company's facilities in Irvington, New Jersey, just a few minutes Southwest of Newark, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and still growing company, and to show the "World's Greatest!..." viewers why Manufacturers Reserve Supply (MRS) was selected as the best in their category, wcj and therefore featured on the show.

"World's Greatest!..." is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world's greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.

How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv

For questions, comments or complaints, please contact feedback@how2media.tv

Contact
Georgette Ponticello
***@mrslumber.com
End
Source:Manufacturers Reserve Supply
Email:***@mrslumber.com
Tags:Manufacturers Reserve Supply, World's Greatest Tv, How2Media
Industry:Business
Location:Boynton Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
How 2 Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share