Dr. Maureen L. Mulvihill Us Delegate To The GES 2017 In India
Nominated by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Dr. Mulvihill will join over 1,600 delegates, including entrepreneurs, investors, educators, and policy makers from around the world. Applications to attend the summit were provided by invitation only, through U.S. Embassies and top U.S. organizations.
"I am honored to be a US delegate to GES and represent our entrepreneurial spirit," said Mulvihill. "This is a very unique opportunity for a small central Pennsylvania company to be able to spend 3 days interacting with entrepreneurs from around the world sharing best practices and learning from each other."
Participants at GES will be truly global, representing 160 countries from every region. Entrepreneurs chosen to attend represent a diverse range of geographies, industries, business size, and scalability. The summit will create an environment that empowers innovators to take their ideas to the next level.
The theme for the 2017 summit is "Women First, Prosperity for All," and will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. The U.S. delegation will be led by Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump.
About GES
GES is the preeminent annual entrepreneurship gathering that convenes emerging entrepreneurs, investors and supporters from around the world. GES 2017 will create an environment that empowers innovators, wcj particularly women, to take their ideas to the next level. Through two and a half days of networking, mentoring, and workshops, GES empowers entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas, build partnerships, secure funding, innovate, and find their target customers -- creating new goods and services that will transform societies.
For more information, visit http://ges2017.org or the website of Co-Host and partner, the Government of India, at http://ges2017.gov.in/
About Actuated Medical, Inc.
Actuated Medical develops medical devices that integrate electronically controlled motion technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Their development process focuses on IP, regulatory, and reimbursement strategies to decrease commercialization risk and attract medical device technology acquisition partnerships. Their devices solve unmet clinical needs in target markets e.g., GI, critical care and pediatrics. Actuated Medical a certified women-owned business located in Bellefonte, PA and is ISO 13485:2003 certified.
For more information, please visit http://www.actuatedmedical.com.
