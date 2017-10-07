Versatile Singer IAMSIR is All Set to Release His New Tracks

IAMSIR has come up with his mind blowing musical blends. Music enthusiasts now follow this artist on soundcloud and get to experience his wonderful musicality.

-- Do you wish to experience some new and fresh tracks in soundcloud? Then, get ready to listen to IAMSIR in this music streaming site. The young singer has decided to bring in new direction to every music genre. His experiment with music is really appreciable. IAMSIR is famous amongst the worldwide listeners. This singer has a broad vocal range that leaves a magical effect on the fans and followers. IAMSIR is one of the most popular persons in soundcloud. He has gathered a good number of listeners in a short period of time. His songs are very melodious and coupled with modern instrumental blends.Songs like – "LIFE-Prod. Jlingo (Beat: Homage)", "Artisan part. 1- Prod. Jlingo beat:Homage", "YOU DONT KNOW- Prod. Jlingo (Beat Ado)", and "Back On The Xans Cover Prod.Jlingo"are worth praising. "YOU DONT KNOW" is his first song that he has released wcj in soundcloud. The artist has tweaked it a bit in his own way. His track "Going to the Moon" delivers amazing vibes to the listeners. The songs of IAMSIR showcase different facets and emotions of music. The singer covers various subjects while releasing a new song. Also, IAMSIR represents a unique musicality that marks him different from other rapping stars.This young singer is recognized as a dynamic artist who has different style in singing. From rap to trance to hip hop – everything you can get in a single click if you follow IAMSIR. There is an intensity of rap and drum beats are perfectly interwoven in it. IAMSIR is a songwriter, a musician and a producer at the same time. According to his fans, this artist will soon get the top position in soundcloud. IAMSIR has developed good interest in global music. And he is expecting to achieve his desired success within a couple of days.To listen the music, Please click the following link: