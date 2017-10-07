 
News By Tag
* Hiphop
* Rap Music
* IAMSIR
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Decatur
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Versatile Singer IAMSIR is All Set to Release His New Tracks

IAMSIR has come up with his mind blowing musical blends. Music enthusiasts now follow this artist on soundcloud and get to experience his wonderful musicality.
 
 
IAMSIR
IAMSIR
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hiphop
* Rap Music
* IAMSIR

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Decatur - Georgia - US

DECATUR, Ga. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you wish to experience some new and fresh tracks in soundcloud? Then, get ready to listen to IAMSIR in this music streaming site. The young singer has decided to bring in new direction to every music genre. His experiment with music is really appreciable. IAMSIR is famous amongst the worldwide listeners. This singer has a broad vocal range that leaves a magical effect on the fans and followers. IAMSIR is one of the most popular persons in soundcloud. He has gathered a good number of listeners in a short period of time. His songs are very melodious and coupled with modern instrumental blends.

Songs like – "LIFE-Prod. Jlingo (Beat: Homage)", "Artisan part. 1- Prod. Jlingo beat:Homage", "YOU DONT KNOW- Prod. Jlingo (Beat Ado)", and "Back On The Xans Cover Prod.Jlingo" are worth praising. "YOU DONT KNOW" is his first song that he has released wcj in soundcloud.  The artist has tweaked it a bit in his own way. His track "Going to the Moon" delivers amazing vibes to the listeners. The songs of IAMSIR showcase different facets and emotions of music. The singer covers various subjects while releasing a new song. Also, IAMSIR represents a unique musicality that marks him different from other rapping stars.

This young singer is recognized as a dynamic artist who has different style in singing. From rap to trance to hip hop – everything you can get in a single click if you follow IAMSIR. There is an intensity of rap and drum beats are perfectly interwoven in it. IAMSIR is a songwriter, a musician and a producer at the same time. According to his fans, this artist will soon get the top position in soundcloud. IAMSIR has developed good interest in global music. And he is expecting to achieve his desired success within a couple of days.

To listen the music, Please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/i-a-m-sir
End
Source:
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share