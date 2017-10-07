News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Versatile Singer IAMSIR is All Set to Release His New Tracks
IAMSIR has come up with his mind blowing musical blends. Music enthusiasts now follow this artist on soundcloud and get to experience his wonderful musicality.
Songs like – "LIFE-Prod. Jlingo (Beat: Homage)", "Artisan part. 1- Prod. Jlingo beat:Homage"
This young singer is recognized as a dynamic artist who has different style in singing. From rap to trance to hip hop – everything you can get in a single click if you follow IAMSIR. There is an intensity of rap and drum beats are perfectly interwoven in it. IAMSIR is a songwriter, a musician and a producer at the same time. According to his fans, this artist will soon get the top position in soundcloud. IAMSIR has developed good interest in global music. And he is expecting to achieve his desired success within a couple of days.
To listen the music, Please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse