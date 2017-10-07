StorageCraft Introduces OneBlox Scale-Out Storage Solution to Middle East Businesses at Gitex 2017

Company Combines Best in Reliable Data Protection with Infinite Scale-Out Storage; Demos StorageCraft Instant Recovery at its GITEX Booth

StorageCraft

-- At GITEX Technology Week 2017 in Dubai, StorageCraft, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced the Middle East launch of OneBlox, its object-based storage appliance that solves businesses' common storage pain points: complex installation, cumbersome management, limited capacity and forklift upgrades. At GITEX 2017, StorageCraft exhibits at booth E4-30 in Hall 4 and at Booth SM-3 in the Sheikh Maktoum Halls.After the successful integration of Exablox earlier this year, StorageCraft is laser-focused on helping businesses analyze, protect, and store their data. The company features a new approach that recognizes the disappearing lines between primary and secondary storage and combines data backup, availability and data protection."By launching OneBlox, our converged mid-market storage technology in the Middle East, we go from being a leader in business continuity to a leader in the data management market," said Andy Zollo, vice president of sales for EMEA at StorageCraft. "Our customers around the world operate non-stop and their data volumes are going through a phase of explosive growth. At the same time, uptime requirements are becoming more stringent. We now have the unique ability to address both problems that Middle East businesses are witnessing."StorageCraft makes its debut at GITEX Technology Week 2017 with its Middle East distributor, Redington Gulf. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, StorageCraft is a leading provider of award-winning backup and recovery solutions that make it a trusted resource for business continuity since 2003."StorageCraft is a unique technology provider with robust solutions to offer Middle East businesses looking to protect all their data and ensure its availability and accessibility on a constant basis," said Ramkumar Balakrishnan, President, Redington Gulf Value Distribution. "UAE businesses will be able to witness StorageCraft technology at GITEX and Redington Gulf is very happy to be StorageCraft's partner in the region."At GITEX 2017, StorageCraft demonstrates its Instant Recovery technology that successfully integrates multiple award-winning products—StorageCraft ShadowProtectSPX, OneBlox 5210 and StorageCraft Cloud Services. StorageCraft Instant Recovery wcj is a radical advancement in backup and recovery, providing nearly instantaneous recovery capabilities at ground-breaking economics."The increasingly distributed nature of data and the massive growth of data volumes for companies in the Middle East, are creating huge recovery challenges for organizations here," continued Zollo. "With this demonstration, we have successfully removed multiple levels of cost and complexity while delivering massive scale - all for one single purpose: to help organizations backup and restore their data for uninterrupted business continuity, no matter what happens."Please visit StorageCraft at GITEX Technology Week 2017 in Dubai along with its Middle East partner, Redington Gulf on stand E4-30 in Hall 4 and in the Sheikh Maktoum Halls at stand SM-3.