An Indie Production With a Intriguing Theme

Crowdfunding Campaign for After the Night With Valerie, A Unique Feature Film
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- What happens when you are a recovering amnesiac and you start remembering fantasies that never occurred? "After the Night With Valerie" captures the challenges of such a situation, with the ANV production team and a  talented cast and crew in place to give movie lovers a fun-filled and exciting adventure to enjoy. Currently in their second half of production, the makers need to cover both production and post production costs.

Give back to the Austin film community by supporting this amazing project led by fresh young actors who believe in working hard to give audiences a movie they will truly appreciate. As an indie production, this film does not have the budget of a Hollywood blockbuster or the luxury of millions. It does have a sincere desire to present cutting-edge wcj entertainment to a wider audience, for which the team even put in their own money so production could see the light of the day.

Battling cuts in Senate spending on art and movie projects, the film has a chance to reach the audiences it so richly deserves with a little help and support from you. A crowdfunding campaign is currently being conducted on Indiegogo for funding the movie. Donate generously and help this movie have a shot at making it to the big   league. This indie production currently requires an infusion of US$15,000. Give of your time and support and make the film meet its potential as a meaningful indie entertainment and art endeavor.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/after-the-night-with-v...

Courtney Guest
After the Night with Valerie Feature Film
