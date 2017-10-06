News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
An Indie Production With a Intriguing Theme
Crowdfunding Campaign for After the Night With Valerie, A Unique Feature Film
Give back to the Austin film community by supporting this amazing project led by fresh young actors who believe in working hard to give audiences a movie they will truly appreciate. As an indie production, this film does not have the budget of a Hollywood blockbuster or the luxury of millions. It does have a sincere desire to present cutting-edge wcj entertainment to a wider audience, for which the team even put in their own money so production could see the light of the day.
Battling cuts in Senate spending on art and movie projects, the film has a chance to reach the audiences it so richly deserves with a little help and support from you. A crowdfunding campaign is currently being conducted on Indiegogo for funding the movie. Donate generously and help this movie have a shot at making it to the big league. This indie production currently requires an infusion of US$15,000. Give of your time and support and make the film meet its potential as a meaningful indie entertainment and art endeavor.
Campaign Page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Courtney Guest
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse