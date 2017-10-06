News By Tag
MAP International Promotes Jason Merryman to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Grand Valley State Alum Takes Top Financial Position At One Of America's Most Highly Rated Charities
Since July 2016, Mr. Merryman has served as MAP's Sr. Manager of Financial Planning, Analysis, and Reporting. In that role, he has worked hand in hand with MAP's CFO position to provide the monthly financial statements, improve efficiencies and other projects.
"Jason's experiences within the pharmaceutical and distribution industries have been a valuable resource in his time at MAP. We are grateful to have his passion for our mission to guide us in our financial operations,"
Mr. Merryman brings more than 15 years of accounting and tax experience to the CFO position, along with an existing understanding of the MAP organization.
Jason began his career with BDO USA in the public accounting sector. Jason then transitioned to Perrigo, a global pharmaceutical manufacturer, wcj within their tax department. Prior to relocating to Brunswick, Jason served as a Financial Reporting and Tax Manager for the Empire Company, a moulding and millwork distributor.
Jason earned both his B.B.A in Accounting and his Master's in Taxation (M.S.T.) from Grand Valley State University. Jason is also a licensed C.P.A in Michigan. Outside of work, Jason enjoys spending time with his wife, Lisa and their five children, along with following the Michigan Wolverines. Jason also enjoys serving in his church (First Baptist Church Brunswick) as well as in the local community.
About MAP International
MAP International (http://www.map.org) is a global health organization that provides life-saving medicines to people living in poverty. The organization has responded to natural disasters worldwide for more than 60 years with vital medicines and relief supplies.
MAP is recognized for its efficiency by charity watchdogs each year achieving the highest ratings from the Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, CNBC, ECFA, and Forbes magazine. Because of MAP's effective use of donated goods, for every dollar donated, $80 in medicines and medical supplies is shipped to those in need. Since 1954, the organization has provided more than $6 billion in medicines and medical supplies. For more information, visit http://www.MAP.org.
Media Contact
Martin Smith
Communication Director
800-225-8550
msmith@map.org
