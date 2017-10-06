 
News By Tag
* Michigan native
* Map International
* CFO Appointment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Grand Rapids
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

MAP International Promotes Jason Merryman to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Grand Valley State Alum Takes Top Financial Position At One Of America's Most Highly Rated Charities
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Michigan native
Map International
CFO Appointment

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Grand Rapids - Michigan - US

Subject:
Executives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- MAP International President & CEO Steve Stirling is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Merryman to serve as the organization's new Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Since July 2016, Mr. Merryman has served as MAP's Sr. Manager of Financial Planning, Analysis, and Reporting.  In that role, he has worked hand in hand with MAP's CFO position to provide the monthly financial statements, improve efficiencies and other projects.

"Jason's experiences within the pharmaceutical and distribution industries have been a valuable resource in his time at MAP. We are grateful to have his passion for our mission to guide us in our financial operations," said Mr. Stirling.

Mr. Merryman brings more than 15 years of accounting and tax experience to the CFO position, along with an existing understanding of the MAP organization.

Jason began his career with BDO USA in the public accounting sector.  Jason then transitioned to Perrigo, a global pharmaceutical manufacturer, wcj within their tax department.  Prior to relocating to Brunswick, Jason served as a Financial Reporting and Tax Manager for the Empire Company, a moulding and millwork distributor.

Jason earned both his B.B.A in Accounting and his Master's in Taxation (M.S.T.) from Grand Valley State University.  Jason is also a licensed C.P.A in Michigan.  Outside of work, Jason enjoys spending time with his wife, Lisa and their five children, along with following the Michigan Wolverines.  Jason also enjoys serving in his church (First Baptist Church Brunswick) as well as in the local community.

About MAP International

MAP International (http://www.map.org) is a global health organization that provides life-saving medicines to people living in poverty. The organization has responded to natural disasters worldwide for more than 60 years with vital medicines and relief supplies.

MAP is recognized for its efficiency by charity watchdogs each year achieving the highest ratings from the Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, CNBC, ECFA, and Forbes magazine. Because of MAP's effective use of donated goods, for every dollar donated, $80 in medicines and medical supplies is shipped to those in need. Since 1954, the organization has provided more than $6 billion in medicines and medical supplies. For more information, visit http://www.MAP.org.

Media Contact
Martin Smith
Communication Director
800-225-8550
msmith@map.org
End
Source:
Email:***@map.org Email Verified
Tags:Michigan native, Map International, CFO Appointment
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Grand Rapids - Michigan - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share