New Original Reality Web Series "PRGirl" Now Streaming First Five Short-Form Episodes
Created by WhatRUWearing in partnership with PR Couture, the entertainment series is available to watch for free on prgirlseries.com
"In order to continue to capture the attention of our millennial and emerging generation Z audience, original video programming was absolutely the way to go," explained Farissa Knox, Founder of WRUW and Creator of the PRGirl series concept. "Public relations remains a coveted, seemingly glamorous profession for creative, trend-focused young women, but through Alex's story it is clear that success in the field is much more than throwing parties just for the fun of it. Alex's tenacity and commitment to great work in support of the individuals and organizations she is passionate about is best seen in action and we are thrilled to introduce her to the masses."
In the first episode, Moresco introduces viewers to her world; describing the start of her agency, her recent diagnosis and battle with Lyme Disease, reveals details about her upcoming wedding, finishes a project for graduate school and kicks off summer at a rooftop party with her friends. The audience can expect to witness a mixture of emotional challenges, successes and insight into the world of celebrity PR, social media and events throughout each of the 10-15-minute short-form episodes.
Episodes currently available for viewing are as follows:
• Episode one: School's Out for Summer - Moresco, her friends and fiance are introduced and viewers learn the details of the star's hectic summer schedule.
• Episode two: What Adulting Looks Like - Viewers get a behind the scenes look what it takes to pull off a PR Panel event and learns more about lyme disease, wcj Alex's experience with it and her the upcoming Global Lyme Alliance event she is spearheading.
• Episode three: #Goals - Moresco demonstrates expert multi-tasking skills while she finalizes the details for the PR Panel, scouts locations for the lyme event and prepares for her bachelorette party weekend.
• Episode four: The Struggle is Real - Emotions and stress levels rise as Moresco puts her final touches on multiple events that she's managing and helps her client, Chris Jones, on navigating the complexities of landing a TV deal.
• Episode 5: Keeping Up with the Jones' - Anticipation and anxiety increase personally and professionally while Moresco goes bridesmaid dress shopping and prepares Jones for his TV show pitch in Japan.
"The emergence of the PR Girl role into the mainstream was born out of reality TV shows and social media personalities, and so it is fitting that for today's digitally-savvy audience, Alex's story takes place via wholly entertaining yet educational webisodes," said Crosby Noricks, Founder and Director of PR Couture. "PR is regularly cited as one of the most stressful jobs on the planet, and I believe 'PRGirl' effectively documents a shared struggle for both publicists and entrepreneurs at large to manage it all without experiencing burnout. Alex's very real need to achieve optimal work-life balance in such a high-pressure position is one I believe all viewers will appreciate."
A series premiere party to debut the first episode was held at Underground, an upscale nightclub and lounge, in Chicago on Thursday, October 5 at 10 p.m. CST. Attendees enjoyed light refreshments, drinks and music, and received an exclusive first-look at episode one.
Viewers can watch full episodes, produced by the Autumn Film Company, on www.prgirlseries.com. Episodes six through nine are slated to be released on October 24. Details about the special reunion episode and season wrap party will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the "PRGirl" series, visit www.prgirlseries.com. To become a sponsor, advertiser or partner, email sponsors@prgirlseries.com.
About PRGirl
PRGirl is a brand new original web series starring Chicago-based Alexandra Moresco, a 24-year-old entertainment publicist and founder of A Moresco PR + Digital Strategy. Created and directed by WhatRUWearing, a digital forum delivering shareable content for the style, beauty and lifestyle obsessed 20 somethings, in partnership with PR Couture, the leading sourcebook for fashion and lifestyle communicators, the show documents Moresco's world as an in-demand entertainment PR pro while she plans her wedding, finishes up another semester towards her Master's Degree at DePaul University and advocates for Lyme Disease (Moresco was diagnosed in 2016). Viewers can follow along on Instagram at @prgirlseries. For more information on the "PRGirl" series, visit www.prgirlseries.com To become a sponsor, advertiser or partner, email sponsors@prgirlseries.com.
