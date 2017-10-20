News By Tag
Full Season of New Original Reality Web Series "PRGirl" Now Available
Second half of binge-worthy short-form series provides an inside look at star Alex Moresco running her successful PR business, despite Lyme disease
In part one of the entertaining series, viewers were introduced to Moresco, received a peek inside the glitz, glam and grit that the star deals with on a daily basis, personally and professionally, and were left questioning what is next for Moresco's Movers and Shakers PR Panel, the Global Lyme Alliance event and the state of her wedding nuptials. Part two, now streaming at prgirlseries.com answers these questions and prepares viewers for a standalone reunion episode, due out later in November.
"I am grateful and thrilled with the reaction we have received thus far from our viewers and our community," said Farissa Knox, Founder of WRUW and Creator of the PRGirl series concept. "In these brand new episodes, fans will gain an even deeper understanding of not only what it is like to work in PR, but Alex's approach to managing her career, personal health and relationships."
New episodes now available for viewing are as follows:
• Episode six: You're Invited - Moresco prepares for the highly-anticipated PR panel and wonders if she can pull it off.
• Episode seven: The Bachelorette - From catching up with an old friend and colleague who works at Edelman to throwing axes, Moresco enjoys a weekend filled with partying and unconventional bachelorette activities.
• Episode eight: The Day Of - While stress is running high and deadlines are closing in, Moresco is feeling ill on event day and leaves to get ready not knowing if she will feel well enough to attend and witness her hard work come to fruition.
• Episode nine: Pantone's Color of the Year: Lyme - With an emotional return to the event space, Moresco puts a smile on, signs off on the final touches for the night and watches the high-profile and star studded event successfully unfold.
"Watching Alex's story unfold on camera wcj demonstrates just how valuable storytelling through video is for quickly forging connections between a compelling narrative and a core audience of digital natives who prefer watching over reading articles," said Crosby Noricks, Founder and Director of PR Couture. "We are excited about the dialogue this show has already fostered among the PR community as well as the potential power it offers us in regards to exploring creative ways to bring these types of career and lifestyle vignettes to the screen."
To celebrate the successful completion of "PRGirl" season one and in consortium with PR Couture's ongoing 10th Anniversary celebrations, Noricks, Knox and Moresco will host a wrap party and pioneer panel at FIDM's San Diego campus on Tuesday, November 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST. Attendees will enjoy an exclusive viewing of the "PRGirl" Reunion Episode followed by a short panel exploring personal branding and entrepreneurship. Complimentary refreshments and light appetizers will be available onsite. To RSVP for the wrap party, please visit www.prcouture.com/
Viewers can watch the full season, produced by the Autumn Film Company, now on https://www.prgirlseries.com. Details about season two are to be announced in 2018. For more information on the "PRGirl" series, visit www.prgirlseries.com. To become a sponsor, advertiser or partner, email sponsors@prgirlseries.com.
About PRGirl
PRGirl is a brand new original web series starring Chicago-based Alexandra Moresco, a 24-year-old entertainment publicist and founder of A Moresco PR + Digital Strategy. Created and directed by WhatRUWearing, a digital forum delivering shareable content for the style, beauty and lifestyle obsessed 20 somethings, in partnership with PR Couture, the leading sourcebook for fashion and lifestyle communicators, the show documents Moresco's world as an in-demand entertainment PR pro while she plans her wedding, finishes up another semester towards her Master's Degree at DePaul University and advocates for Lyme Disease (Moresco was diagnosed in 2016). Viewers can follow along on Instagram at @prgirlseries. For more information on the "PRGirl" series, visit www.prgirlseries.com. To become a sponsor, advertiser or partner, email sponsors@prgirlseries.com.
About WhatRUWearing
WhatRUWearing is a digital forum focused on delivering shareable content to individuals in their 20s and 30s that are style, beauty and lifestyle obsessed. By serving up engaging and entertaining editorial content, news, videos and podcasts, WhatRUWearing, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, aims to provide its audience with relatable and interactive opportunities for learning and networking through events, TV programming, audio developments and accessibility with leaders in the space. For more information, visit www.whatruwearing.net.
About PR Couture
PR Couture is the leading sourcebook for fashion and lifestyle communicators. Well-recognized as a top PR blog, program provider and brand among leading professionals and publications for more than a decade, PR Couture has cultivated a community that is eager to stay on top of industry trends, education and best practices. The PR Couture platform reports daily on news, results-driving strategies, career opportunities and expert profiles for its loyal readers. With a focus on education, mentorship and recognition, PR Couture's programming arm boasts an annual award program, year-round enrichment courses, partnership development, workshops, coaching services and an original web series making its reach fully robust and functional for its growing audience. For more information on PR Couture, visit www.prcouture.com or email hello@prcouture.com.
