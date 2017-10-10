News By Tag
Technource releases a big breakthrough with Top Ten Percent.Inc
Technource has offered an amazing workout to it's client, owner of Top ten persent.Inc
Recently, Technource has presented a breakthrough with the leading Marketing Company of United States of America. Top Ten Percent.Inc is a leading company offering deals to enroll for the website and get more business with the consumers' worldwide. It was really an imposing project to develop a website collaborating with an application. Including hardware and integrating with the latest technologies seeks a depth of knowledge and experience. The project was quite difficult to develop as working on the latest frameworks like laravel. Technource has revamped the engaging style and efforts towards the technology. Because it possesses an origin of Technological Minds with ingenious ideas.
Project Highlights
Top Ten Percent.Inc Business Marketing firm offering different roles to the business owners to enroll at the website and can run with the Android and IOS applications, too. The client was asking an invention which works on UBIQUITY hardware and can operate dynamic user authentication. The demands were to perform the calculation for tracking the business revenues, traffic and other stuff wcj regarding the franchise. Also, there were executions of digital loyalty points based on enrollments usage figures. The Technource as always was bracing to perform demanding tasks.
The Solutions were provided as per the client's requirement. Developers and Team Leads found this requires to be carried out with the Latest laravel framework for web application. Same as the mobile application was a confusion to fulfill the client's interest in each functionality. It was done with JAVA and Swift 2 technologies for Android and IOS applications, respectively. The Client's motto was to provide free wifi using UBIQUITI hardware to each TTP user. Technource gave them a smoothing work functionality with the combination of web and mobile app operability. It was the unexpected successful implementation of hardware compatibility.
