 
News By Tag
* AngularJS web development
* Laravel Web Development
* Hire Laravel Developer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Technource Started AngularJS and Laravel Web App Development Services Worldwide

 
 
logo-technource
logo-technource
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
AngularJS web development
Laravel Web Development
Hire Laravel Developer

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India

Subject:
Services

AHMEDABAD, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Technource unveils modern technologies to build web applications and websites on the basis of AngularJS and Lavarel

Technource embraces certain updated techniques to make the best use of PHP framework. It encompasses the powerful strategies of AngularJS and Lavarel in order to bring a change in the world of technology.

"We build innovative mobile apps that can connect with your customers and help you resonate the brand image of your business. Technource aims for the high end applications and websites with the advanced techniques. So we possess some of the enriching and dedicated wed designers and developers. They put in all their effort to provide our clients a high end result. No wonder our clients love maintaining a long term relationship with us" ", remarks the Chairman of Technource.

AngularJS is an open source framework that builds web and mobile applications. It extends the syntax of HTML to a great extent. That helps in the creation of clear and perfect components of your applications.

This software demands the use of less code. But that will not interfere with the functionalities of your applications. Moreover, it provides components that you can reuse anytime you want to. The views are pure HTML pages. On the other hand, the controller comprises of the strong JavaScript framework.

Laravel is an open source PHP web framework. It helps in the development of web applications. This technology makes use of the MVC architectural pattern.

According to Technource, one has to step out of the old techniques and embrace the new ones. They think the digital transformation can only happen if the businessmen are ready to change the existing systems on the web and integrate the new strategies.

One of the team members was heard saying,"We maintain a client centric approach. So, we make sure that our clients are satisfied completely. We understand the mission and vision of your company to bring the best results."

"We are absolutely satisfied with the top notch service provided by the team at Technource. Their PHP developers are incredible and they knew exactly what we want. They have always exceeded our expectations. We would highly recommend them to anyone looking for the high end customer service"

For more details, Visit us at: https://www.technource.com/

Address: B - 401, Siddhivinayak Towers, Nr. D.A.V. School, Next to Kataria House, Off. S.G. Road, Makarba, Ahmedabad, India.
Phone No: +91 079 4037 0882

Contact
Technource
07940370882
***@technource.com
End
Source:
Email:***@technource.com Email Verified
Tags:AngularJS web development, Laravel Web Development, Hire Laravel Developer
Industry:Technology
Location:Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Technource PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share