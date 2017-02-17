News By Tag
Technource Started AngularJS and Laravel Web App Development Services Worldwide
Technource embraces certain updated techniques to make the best use of PHP framework. It encompasses the powerful strategies of AngularJS and Lavarel in order to bring a change in the world of technology.
"We build innovative mobile apps that can connect with your customers and help you resonate the brand image of your business. Technource aims for the high end applications and websites with the advanced techniques. So we possess some of the enriching and dedicated wed designers and developers. They put in all their effort to provide our clients a high end result. No wonder our clients love maintaining a long term relationship with us" ", remarks the Chairman of Technource.
AngularJS is an open source framework that builds web and mobile applications. It extends the syntax of HTML to a great extent. That helps in the creation of clear and perfect components of your applications.
This software demands the use of less code. But that will not interfere with the functionalities of your applications. Moreover, it provides components that you can reuse anytime you want to. The views are pure HTML pages. On the other hand, the controller comprises of the strong JavaScript framework.
Laravel is an open source PHP web framework. It helps in the development of web applications. This technology makes use of the MVC architectural pattern.
According to Technource, one has to step out of the old techniques and embrace the new ones. They think the digital transformation can only happen if the businessmen are ready to change the existing systems on the web and integrate the new strategies.
One of the team members was heard saying,"We maintain a client centric approach. So, we make sure that our clients are satisfied completely. We understand the mission and vision of your company to bring the best results."
"We are absolutely satisfied with the top notch service provided by the team at Technource. Their PHP developers are incredible and they knew exactly what we want. They have always exceeded our expectations. We would highly recommend them to anyone looking for the high end customer service"
For more details, Visit us at: https://www.technource.com/
Address: B - 401, Siddhivinayak Towers, Nr. D.A.V. School, Next to Kataria House, Off. S.G. Road, Makarba, Ahmedabad, India.
Phone No: +91 079 4037 0882
Technource
07940370882
***@technource.com
