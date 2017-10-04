 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes in Edgewood
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Edgewood
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Lennar's View Pointe in Edgewood Now Selling

 
 
View Pointe is Lennar's second community to Edgewood and is now selling.
View Pointe is Lennar's second community to Edgewood and is now selling.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes in Edgewood

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Edgewood - Washington - US

Subject:
* Products

EDGEWOOD, Wash. - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar has begun selling new homes for View Pointe, an upcoming community set in the quaint town of Edgewood. View Pointe offers approximately 44 homesites in total, five distinctive floorplans to choose from and Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Home Designs that offer home automation features as part of their newly elevated Everything's Included® program.

"This is our second active community here in Edgewood and we're thrilled to be offering more homes here," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "We've seen so many homebuyers fall in love with this area. We have as well – it offers a beautiful setting, great amenities,  community-livingand overall is a great place to put down roots."

The five floorplans offered here range in size approximately from 2,494 to 3,264 square feet and include Lennar's Bainbridge plan, a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. It's become a popular choice among multigenerational families or households who see the benefit of its attached private suite that includes a separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.

Every new home at View Pointe also showcases Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ design and standard home automation features. Lennar is the first builder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes, which meet the standards for strong, consistent connectivity throughout the entire home set by the Wi-Fi alliance, a global network. The process for creating these homes starts from the design process, where a series of commercial-strength Ruckus Unleashed access points are mapped throughout the home and then built in during the construction process. The result is reliable coverage throughout every square foot of the home.

Adding to the significant value that the Everything's Included® program already offers — such as beautiful granite or quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances – buyers will now also receive a wide range wcj of smart products from top manufacturers at no additional cost. These include smart climate control from Honeywell's programmable thermostats, home security with the Ring Video Doorbell, reliable lighting control straight from your smart phone from Lutron, wireless music with a Sonos speaker, connectivity through Amazon's Alexa, hands free front door locks from your smart phone from Baldwin and Kwikset, commercial strength Wi-Fi from Ruckus and seamless integrated control with Samsung SmartThings.

Interested homeshoppers are encouraged to act quick in order to take advantage of pre-sales and pre-model pricing at View Pointe. Visit www.lennar.com/seattle, the Welcome Home Center is located less than two miles south off Meridian and 24th St E at Lennar's Northwood Estates community. The address there is 9705 24th St E. Visit or  call 855-860-9568 to talk to with a New Home Consultant and reserve your spot today!

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, new homes in Edgewood
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Edgewood - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share