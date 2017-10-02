News By Tag
Data Shredder iOS 2: Securely Erase iPhone & iPad with Military Grade Data Deletion
Data Shredder for iOS 2 uses data shredding techniques that go beyond international standards set by state and military organizations for secure data deletion. Data Shredder's data erasing algorithms have been analyzed by government authorities and independent security organizations to ensure the app does exactly as advertised, destroy all personal data on the device beyond any hope of recovery.
"When a user deletes personal files such as photos from their device, they may think they're gone for good. The truth is, they can be recovered using any one of a number of utilities for macOS or Windows. Those files aren't really gone until that storage space is overwritten using secure deletion algorithms,"
The new integrated secure cleaning module with its innovative search and collection algorithm was designed specifically to detect and effectively clean up useless temporary junk data, caches, log files and more. It not only brings back valuable storage space to the mobile device, it also ensures a performance wcj tuning just like having a new device.
Data Shredder for iOS 2 is available in two versions, the Professional Edition offers 11 different data shredding methods, completely wiping all free space and overwriting the storage area, to completely shred all of the stored data. Data Shredder Military Edition offers 18 erasing algorithms in total, while also offering an integrated secure file explorer.
Data Shredder for iOS PRO includes:
* Compatibility with all iPhone, iPad and iPod touch models
* Compatible with all iOS versions
* Securely wipes all free space (freespace erase)
* Completely erases all data on the device
* Secure deletion of temporary junk data
* Includes the new 4-cycles ProtectStar Advanced Secure Deletion Algorithm (2017)
* Includes 1 year of technical support and free upgrades
* Secure Deletion Report
* 24/7 technical support via e-Mail
Data Shredder for iOS Military includes the above features, plus:
* Offers the ability to wipe data from Apple TV units
* Additional military level deletion algorithms
* An integrated secure file explorer
Data Shredder for iOS Professional edition uses certified deletion algorithms, including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, Peter Gutmann, DoD 5220.22-M, HMG Infosec No.5, US Army AR380-19 and more. The Data Shredder for iOS Military Edition uses those same shredding algorithms, plus makes use of enhanced military deletion methods like NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020 and Canadian CSEC ITSG-06.
System Requirements:
* Mac OS X 10.11 or later
* Microsoft Windows 7 or higher
* Internet connection for activation and updates
* 40MB Hard Drive space
Supported iOS devices:
All iPhone models (from iPhone 1 to iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X) All iPad models (from iPad, iPad mini to iPad Pro) All iPod touch models All Apple TV models (only Military edition) All iOS versions (from iOS1 to iOS11)
Pricing and Availability:
Data Shredder for iOS 2 Professional Edition is just $29.90 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available through the ProtectStar Online Shop. Data Shredder for iOS 2 Military Edition is just $49.90 USD. Review copies are available to the press upon request.
Learn more:
Data Shredder for iOS 2 (Mac based): https://www.protectstar.com/
Data Shredder for iOS 2 (Windows based): https://www.protectstar.com/
