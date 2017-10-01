News By Tag
Two-Year Grant Fuel's Coverage of Child Trauma in The Chronicle of Social Change
In covering these systems, The Chronicle of Social Change pays close attention to developments in the study of childhood trauma and how trauma-informed policies and practices can improve the wellbeing of children and youth.
Over the past two years, support from The California Endowment has allowed The Chronicle of Social Change to hire Child Trauma Editor Jeremy Loudenback. Loudenback's stories have impacted policy and practice affecting vulnerable children and youth in Los Angeles County and California.
The two-year grant will enable The Chronicle of Social Change to hire an wcj additional full-time reporter who will work with Loudenback to expand and deepen its coverage.
"Thanks to the generous support of the California Endowment, we have the opportunity to highlight the systems and policies that shape the lives of youth across California who come into contact with the justice system," Loudenback said. "From emerging research on adolescent development to the role of youth and families who are fighting for justice, we take very seriously the opportunity to shine a light on how our society treats children in the child welfare and justice system."
The Chronicle of Social Change (http://chronicleofsocialchange.org) is an online publication that produces daily news about child welfare, juvenile justice and children's mental health issues.
It is published by Fostering Media Connections, a 501 c (3) non-profit that harnesses the power of journalism and media to improve the lives of vulnerable children and their families. Fostering Media Connections also publishes the magazines Fostering Families Today and Adoption Today and forms publishing partnerships with other media outlets to maximize impact.
