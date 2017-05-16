 
Industry News





Child Welfare News Site Finalist in SoCal Journalism Awards

 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Chronicle of Social Change and its writers have been selected as finalists in five categories for the Los Angeles Press Club's 59th Southern California Journalism Awards. The winners will be announced at a June 25 awards ceremony.

The Chronicle of Social Change is a national online news publication that produces daily news about issues affecting vulnerable children and youth, including the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Based in Los Angeles, The Chronicle produces extensive coverage of those systems in Southern California.

The Chronicle is a finalist for best website by a news organization exclusive to the Internet. Three editors and reporters for The Chronicle have been chosen as finalists for news stories they wrote in 2016.

"We're honored to have been selected as finalists in these diverse categories," said Daniel Heimpel, The Chronicle's publisher. "This marks recognition of the work we have done to make The Chronicle of Social Change the premiere outlet covering the lives of vulnerable children and youth in Los Angeles and beyond."

Heimpel is a finalist in the categories of minority/immigration reporting and hard news feature for "L.A.'s One and Only Native American Foster Mom," a story that introduces Lisa Smith, a Native American woman in Diamond Bar, California, who wants to rebuild the lives of two Native American children in foster care.

Christie Renick, the managing editor for The Chronicle, is a finalist for activism reporting for "Too Young to Say 'I Do,'" which explains how despite some recent reforms, children are still legally allowed to marry adults in all 50 states.

Jeremy Loudenback, child trauma editor for The Chronicle, is a finalist in online news reporting for "The Rise of Voluntary Probation for L.A. County Youth," which reports on a "voluntary probation" program run by the Los Angeles County Probation Department that has dramatically expanded as the number of youths in juvenile halls has decreased.

The Chronicle of Social Change (https://chronicleofsocialchange.org/) is published by Fostering Media Connections, a 501[c]3 non-profit that harnesses the power of journalism and media to drive public and political will behind reforming the systems that serve vulnerable children, youth and their families.

Holden Slattery, The Chronicle of Social Change
***@chronicleofsocialchange.org
Email:***@chronicleofsocialchange.org Email Verified
