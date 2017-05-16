News By Tag
Child Welfare News Site Finalist in SoCal Journalism Awards
The Chronicle of Social Change is a national online news publication that produces daily news about issues affecting vulnerable children and youth, including the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Based in Los Angeles, The Chronicle produces extensive coverage of those systems in Southern California.
The Chronicle is a finalist for best website by a news organization exclusive to the Internet. Three editors and reporters for The Chronicle have been chosen as finalists for news stories they wrote in 2016.
"We're honored to have been selected as finalists in these diverse categories,"
Heimpel is a finalist in the categories of minority/immigration reporting and hard news feature for "L.A.'s One and Only Native American Foster Mom," a story that introduces Lisa Smith, a Native American woman in Diamond Bar, California, who wants to rebuild the lives of two Native American children in foster care.
Christie Renick, the managing editor for The Chronicle, is a finalist for activism reporting for "Too Young to Say 'I Do,'" which explains how despite some recent reforms, children are still legally allowed to marry adults in all 50 states.
Jeremy Loudenback, child trauma editor for The Chronicle, is a finalist in online news reporting for "The Rise of Voluntary Probation for L.A. County Youth," which reports on a "voluntary probation" program run by the Los Angeles County Probation Department that has dramatically expanded as the number of youths in juvenile halls has decreased.
