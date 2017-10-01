News By Tag
Feed Your Soul With Jonathan Burkett's Finest Composition "Changes" On SoundCloud
Jonathan Burkett reveals his motivational side in the track "Changes" featuring Polanca. This track justifies why he is needs more attention on SoundCloud site.
Jonathan Burkett is a star today. But he has experienced many tuff situations in his life time. Be it undergoing physical ailments or not getting the love wcj of mother, Jonathan has a strong soul today because he has been through negligence, tuff situations and isolation. Besides being an expert musician, rapper and lyricist, he has penned down a book titled "Neglected but Undefeated", an autobiography that gives a better glimpse of him. In terms of music he weaves each of his music pieces by pouring his soul and bringing together the essential elements of good lyrics and heart touching music. Some of his very popular tracks are "One Life" Feat Ambelique, "Crush on You" Feat Mykul Leeric and also more. Jonathan has worked with many artists and producers and also looks forward to expand his collaborations while releasing more of his tracks in the near future. All of his tracks reveal his struggle, passion and dedication to make his music an exemplary one.
The track "Changes" is one of the best compositions of Jonathan Burkett that features Polanca. The track uses classic hip hop elements and conscious rapping lyrics that bridge a connection between the artist and listener. This inspirational track fuses R&B hooks that add an extra star to the track.
