October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

Inflo Wins Prestigious International Accountancy Software of the Year Award 2017

Inflo Software has won a prestigious international award that puts it at the forefront of data analytics and AI worldwide.
 
 
SUNDERLAND, England - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Inflo is setting high standards in the world of accounting software after winning a top international award for Accountancy Software of the Year.

At the prestigious annual Accountant & International Accounting Bulletin 2017 awards on the 4th October in London, Inflo scooped the top award in the accountancy software category beating off stiff competition. Mark Edmondson, CEO at Inflo said: "We are delighted to have won this award – it's testament to the hard work of the team and the in-depth understanding of the profession that makes our software and services so relevant to our partner firms. It is fantastic that our work is being recognized on the international stage."

Inflo allows accounting firms to use data driven techniques to add value to every accountancy engagement and improve the accuracy, speed and overall client experience. Inflo allows accountants to complement their skills with advanced technology, building stronger, more valuable relationships with their clients. Mark added: "Inflo offers a true end-to-end solution, from extracting financial data from any accounting system through wcj to providing invaluable peer benchmarking across any client industry. It allows accounting firms to perform analysis in seconds that previously would not have been possible in hours."

The company is growing rapidly, working with large global networks and forward thinking smaller practices. The team provide an unrivalled level of support alongside their software and work closely with a broad range of stakeholders to continually enhance the solution. Graham Clark, COO for Inflo said: "The accounting firms using our services are regularly being asked by their clients to provide the outputs of Inflo on a more routine basis, which is allowing firms to be more creative in how they work with clients and provide value to them. The accountancy experience of our support team coupled with our in-house development team means our customer firms receive a complete service from us and can very quickly receive the full benefit of our solution"

With demand increasing across the accountancy profession for more advanced technologies and the global applicability of the solution, Inflo is set to continue to rapidly grow.

For more information on Inflo, please visit http://inflosoftware.com/

Media Contact
Paul Robinson
0044 (0) 7971146888
***@inflosoftware.com
End
Email:***@inflosoftware.com Email Verified
