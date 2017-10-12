 
Industry News





Meet iMOBDEV the best App Development Company in GITEX 2017

Top Mobile & Web App Development Company Participates In 37th GITEX Technology 2017
 
 
Mobile & Web App Develoment Company
Mobile & Web App Develoment Company
 
DUBAI, UAE - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Where are the opportunities occurs to expand business longevity?

In the present time, buyer personas seeking for expanding business opportunities wherever it seems to grab the chance of reaching a peak to carry their business at one level up. The multiple opportunities available from the one stand that is none another than GITEX technology week 2017.


What is GITEX?Why people prefer to attend the trade show every year?

GITEX – a platform where the technology giants appear to discover their abilities. GITEX has established the technology week since many years ago and since then GITEX continuously arranging the Technology Week every year. And now 37th GITEX Technology Week comes with the bouquet of global opportunities to expand digital industry at the highest peak.

iMOBDEV Technologies a leading mobile app development company

iMOBDEV Technologies has the best & leading Mobile & Web Application Development Company in India & USA. iMOBDEVs' network has spread around the various cities wcj of the world for providing the best services at your doorstep. Our dedicated web development team have mastery in web development for online, e-commerce business which covering in various open-source frameworks like Magento, WordPress, Laravel & so on.

iMOBDEV Technologies has created victory by providing various projects

iMOBDEV has delivered the variety of IT solutions in various technologies including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality & Beacon Technology. In the current scenario, iMOBDEV has reached the highest peak point in the success of delivering the 550+ mobile apps & web applications to their clientele. Your business needs us. We create very powerful e-Commerce mobile app for your online presence. iMOBDEV – a leading mobile app development company (https://www.imobdevtech.com/) who gained awards for the mobile app development.

We do love to create your online presence more powerfully discover on internet media. Don't wait just take a dive for Mobility Solutions tour with iMOBDEV. IMOBDEV arrives to discuss with business consumers for business growth.

Happy Business!

Venue: SR-F2,Sheikh Rasheed Hall, Dubai

Date: 08 to 12 October 2017

Schedule a meeting (https://www.imobdevtech.com/gitex-dubai-2017-exhibition)

iMOBDEV Technologies

Contact Person: Mr. Tauseef Anwar

Mobile: +91 815 506 3838

Skype: sales.imobdev

Email: sales@imobdevtech.com

