"Meet The Amazings"—Celebrating Those in Their 70s, 80s & Beyond Doing Amazing Things
Baby Boomers are driving the desire to live each day to the fullest. But it's the previous generation that is more often than not showing the world how it's done.
"We sometimes hear about someone in their 70s, 80s or 90s doing something above and beyond the stereotypical view of what is expected of an older person," says Dr. Noelle Nelson, author of Happy Healthy…Dead:
For the 150th "Meet The Amazings" post, Nelson selected three women in their 70s and 80s performing in a video (video link) parodying Beyonce's "All the Single Ladies," called "All the Bowling Ladies." These intrepid ladies hoped the video would prod the local city council in their Australian home town into reconsidering its decision to tear down their beloved Chadstone Bowls Club, where many seniors in the area go to exercise and socialize. The video has been viewed over 1.5 million times.
"These ladies were creative and tenacious in getting their message across to their local government,"
Nelson says the Baby Boomers are driving the desire to live each day to the fullest. "But it's the previous generation,"
If you or someone you know would like to be a featured Amazing, go to http://noellenelson.com/
