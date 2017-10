"Meet The Amazings"—Celebrating Those in Their 70s, 80s & Beyond Doing Amazing Things

Baby Boomers are driving the desire to live each day to the fullest. But it's the previous generation that is more often than not showing the world how it's done.

Contact

Diane Rumbaugh

***@rumbaughpr.com Diane Rumbaugh

End

-- A push is on to recognize the over-60s who are contributing greatly to society in both large and small ways. Twice a week, the Facebook page Meet The Amazings (https://www.facebook.com/MeetTheAmazings/)presents stories about inspiring individuals over age 60 – many of them in their 80's, 90's and beyond. The page featured its 150"Amazing" on October 5."We sometimes hear about someone in their 70s, 80s or 90s doing something above and beyond the stereotypical view of what is expected of an older person," says Dr. Noelle Nelson, author ofand who has compiled the Amazing stories since 2016. "We think, because of their age, that their drive, determination and achievement are the exception. In fact, we're finding wcj that what they are doing is not really that unusual at all. Older folks are pushing the boundaries all the time and forcing us to redefine what it means to be 70, 80, 90, even 100+. It's time society noticed and applauded their achievements. They're making a difference and having fun doing it."For the 150"Meet The Amazings" post, Nelson selected three women in their 70s and 80s performing in a video (video link) parodying Beyonce's "All the Single Ladies," called "All the Bowling Ladies." These intrepid ladies hoped the video would prod the local city council in their Australian home town into reconsidering its decision to tear down their beloved Chadstone Bowls Club, where many seniors in the area go to exercise and socialize. The video has been viewed over 1.5 million times."These ladies were creative and tenacious in getting their message across to their local government,"says Nelson. "They didn't hesitate to fight to keep an important part of their community. They are perfect examples of individuals I call 'Amazings.'"Nelson says the Baby Boomers are driving the desire to live each day to the fullest. "But it's the previous generation,"she says, "that is more often than not showing the world how it's done."If you or someone you know would like to be a featured Amazing, go to http://noellenelson.com/ featured_amazings.cfm to submit information.On Facebook: @MeetTheAmazings