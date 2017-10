WORK 365 Introduces New App - Delegated Admin

Latest App Solves Multi-Domain Administration Issues in Office 365

-- WORK 365 announced today the release of the powerful new Delegated Admin Office 365 App, which gives administrators flexible control over cross-domain user permissions.The Delegated Admin app addresses a long-standing issue Office 365 administrators at larger organizations face when supporting staff who require cross-domain access or groups of users from different domains who require granular privileges.Specifically, global administrators who support staff working across multiple domains face the choice of either:1. Authorizing every change on every domain level, a time-consuming chore which might require hiring more administrators, or2. Granting administration privileges to a number of users who might not need them, which carries a risk of errorDelegated Admin solves wcj this problem by allowing organizations to delegate administrative control across specific domains or groups, eliminating the need for company-wide administrative privileges. The app improves the experience of Office 365 administration, allowing for a smooth and cohesive monitoring and management of all domains and accounts.WORK 365's CEO Ismail Nalwala said, "With our newly created online store available to make trying out and purchasing our apps easy for our customers, we wanted to really showcase how our products not only increase productivity, but are a result of really listening to our consumers and creating apps based on their needs, like Delegated Admin ( https://www.work365apps.com/ delegated-admin- 2 ). We let the quality and function of our apps speak for themselves".Ismail NalwalaCEOWORK 365To learn more about WORK 365 and download free trials of the apps, visit https://www.work365apps.com The WORK 365 team provides some of the best productivity apps for Microsoft Office 365, Dynamics 365 and SharePoint platforms. Learn more at https://www.work365apps.com.