Gila Kurtz Announced As Pet Industry Woman of Year Award
Women in the Pet Industry Network Award Co-Founder of Dog is Good, Gila Kurtz with their annual Woman of the Year Award
Kurtz, who has been in business for almost 10 years, was nominated in the Corporate Category, which she won before going on to win the overall title. The other award categories are Solopreneur, Entrepreneur, Advocate, and Rising Star.
A panel of four independent judges reviewed and scored nominations for applicants in the five categories. This year's judges included a director of a non- profit organization, a founder of a successful pet organization, a COO of a design firm, and a director of a top women's scholarship organization.
"The Pet Industry Women of the Year Awards were designed to recognize the amazing women who dedicate their time and talents to improving the lives of all pets – dogs, cats, birds, fish, horses and exotics – and their parents/guardians,"
Gila has helped to expand the mission of Dog is Good from being a gift and apparel business to an international pet lover brand through the publication of her book "Fur Covered Wisdom, A Dog Can Change The Way You See The World" and as a featured speaker at various pet industry and women focused conferences. In honor of winning the award, Gila has made her book available to download for free. Please visit: https://www.dogisgood.com/
"I am humbled and honored to receive this award among other amazing women being recognized for their achievements in business. Entrepreneurship is a journey in which one does not walk alone. I am grateful for an outstanding business partner (also my husband) and an amazing team who have all helped to take my vision to make a difference in the lives of dogs and their people," said Gila Kurtz.
About Dog is Good
Located in Los Alamitos, CA, Dog is Good sells wholesale and retail, and licenses the brand to numerous manufacturers in the pet, gift and home decor industries. Their products are renowned for their clever and poignant sentiments, which appeal strongly to dog lovers worldwide. Primarily still known for their award-winning apparel line, the brand is quickly becoming widely recognized in the pet, gift and home decor markets. Dog is Good has developed a reputation for generously giving back to animal welfare wcj organizations throughout the United States. For further information about Dog is Good, visit http://www.dogisgood.com or connect with us via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest.
About Women in the Pet Industry Network (WIPIN)
WIPIN is an international membership networking organization where more than 300 pet professionals gather to grow, give and connect. WIPIN is the only organization serving professionals in ALL segments of the pet industry, as well as ALL types of pets, including dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, small animals, pocket pets, horses and exotics.
WIPIN members share three core philosophies:
