 
News By Tag
* Women
* Dogs
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Alamitos
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
September 2017
30


Gila Kurtz Announced As Pet Industry Woman of Year Award

Women in the Pet Industry Network Award Co-Founder of Dog is Good, Gila Kurtz with their annual Woman of the Year Award
 
 
Gila Kurtz
Gila Kurtz
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Women
Dogs
Business

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Los Alamitos - California - US

Subject:
Awards

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Gila Kurtz, co-founder of Dog is Good, located in Los Alamitos, CA, is the winner in the fifth annual Pet Industry Woman of the Year Award competition.

Kurtz, who has been in business for almost 10 years, was nominated in the Corporate Category, which she won before going on to win the overall title.  The other award categories are Solopreneur, Entrepreneur, Advocate, and Rising Star.

A panel of four independent judges reviewed and scored nominations for applicants in the five categories. This year's judges included a director of a non- profit organization, a founder of a successful pet organization, a COO of a design firm, and a director of a top women's scholarship organization.

"The Pet Industry Women of the Year Awards were designed to recognize the amazing women who dedicate their time and talents to improving the lives of all pets – dogs, cats, birds, fish, horses and exotics – and their parents/guardians," said Shawna Schuh, president of WIPIN. "These awards are a celebration of women who have made highly successful careers in the pet industry: They shine in large part because they are so passionate about helping women as well as pets. Gila Kurtz is a perfect example! It is exciting to honor her and other women with a genuine calling to make the pet industry stronger."

Gila has helped to expand the mission of Dog is Good from being a gift and apparel business to an international pet lover brand through the publication of her book "Fur Covered Wisdom, A Dog Can Change The Way You See The World" and as a featured speaker at various pet industry and women focused conferences.  In honor of winning the award, Gila has made her book available to download for free.  Please visit:  https://www.dogisgood.com/freefurcoveredwisdom to download your copy.

"I am humbled and honored to receive this award among other amazing women being recognized for their achievements in business. Entrepreneurship is a journey in which one does not walk alone. I am grateful for an outstanding business partner (also my husband) and an amazing team who have all helped to take my vision to make a difference in the lives of dogs and their people," said Gila Kurtz.

About Dog is Good

Located in Los Alamitos, CA, Dog is Good sells wholesale and retail, and licenses the brand to numerous manufacturers in the pet, gift and home decor industries. Their products are renowned for their clever and poignant sentiments, which appeal strongly to dog lovers worldwide. Primarily still known for their award-winning apparel line, the brand is quickly becoming widely recognized in the pet, gift and home decor markets. Dog is Good has developed a reputation for generously giving back to animal welfare wcj organizations throughout the United States. For further information about Dog is Good, visit http://www.dogisgood.com or connect with us via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest.

About Women in the Pet Industry Network (WIPIN)

WIPIN is an international membership networking organization where more than 300 pet professionals gather to grow, give and connect. WIPIN is the only organization serving professionals in ALL segments of the pet industry, as well as ALL types of pets, including dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, small animals, pocket pets, horses and exotics.

WIPIN members share three core philosophies: Give first, grow continuously and connect for reasons that matter. Learn more about the benefits of becoming a member at www.womeninthepetindustry.com/join/. For more information, please visit www.womeninthepetindustry.com, or contact Schuh at 503-970-5774; shawna@womeninthepetindustry.com.

Contact
Beke Lubeach
***@dogbonemarketing.com
End
Source:Dog is Good
Email:***@dogbonemarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Women, Dogs, Business
Industry:Pets
Location:Los Alamitos - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dog Bone Marketing Solutions, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share