Three Women-Only Multi-Sport Itineraries New from Austin Adventures in 2018
These journeys through wild and challenging landscapes of national parks in North America and in Costa Rica are designed to address a growing demand for women-only adventure travel
These journeys through wild and challenging landscapes of national parks in North America and in Costa Rica are designed to address a growing demand for women-only adventure travel, said Kasey Austin
Women-only travel (https://gutsytraveler.com/
Kasey Austin concurs. "Over the last few years, we've seen a trend in everyday women taking on the world of adventure travel by storm. There's nothing more empowering than taking a trip with other like-minded women who challenge you to push just beyond your comfort zone," Austin said. "Women used to be portrayed as delicate figures who booked a spa vacation with the ladies for a week. Now they are looking to challenge themselves and their friends by pushing their limits together."
Suitable for women age 16 and older, the new line-up of Austin Adventures
Costa Rica - Tortuguero to Cahuita National Park, March 17-25, 2018: Over nine active days, women kayak the canals of Tortuguero National Park, paddle class II-IV rapids of the Pacuare River, rappel thundering waterfalls, zip line through canopies, snorkel in Caluita National Park and bike along the beach in Puerta Viejo. The per person double rate is from $3,498. For more information see: https://www.austinadventures.com/
Utah - Bryce Canyon & Zion, May 20-25, 2018: For six days in the heady landscape of other-worldly rock formations capped with pure air and star-filled nights, women bike and hike together while being treated to one breath-taking view after another. The per person double rate is from $2,798. For more information see: https://www.austinadventures.com/
Glacier National Park Vacation Package, July 1-6, 2018: Over six days women cozy up to what the Native Americans call "Shining Mountains," a region close to the heart of Kasey Austin and her company that has roots deep in this Montana soil. Ladies hike backcountry trails, raft the unspoiled waters of the Flathead, bike and even cruise by train through the mountainous wcj scenes of the premier UNESCO World Heritage Site of northwestern Montana. The per person double rate is from $3,198. For more information see: https://www.austinadventures.com/
"I am the biggest advocate for girls 'getting after it' and proving they can do anything the boys can do when it comes to adventure. My goal is to get women hooked on adventure by overcoming obstacles like Angel's Landing in Zion or biking over Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier," Austin said.
All itineraries provide, among others, double occupancy rooms with private baths, all breakfasts, most lunches and dinners, the services of an all-female crew of guides, including Kasey Austin, and of knowledgeable local partners, vehicle support and land transportation during the trip, Austin Adventures T-shirt and luggage tags, and pre-departure and packing information. See: http://info.austinadventures.com/
Exhilarating outdoor adventures that blend with cultural interactions are intrinsic to other new itineraries in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America. Austin Adventures' close-to-home programs continue to embrace US and Canadian national parks.
To help plan, Austin Adventures' 2018 catalog is now out and available upon request.
About Austin Adventures
Based in Billings, Montana, Austin Adventures has spent more than 40 years building an international reputation as a top provider of luxury, small group, multisport tours for adults and families to the world's most captivating destinations. Creative itineraries feature exceptional regional dining, distinctive accommodations and all-inclusive rates and services. In addition to scheduled group departures, Austin Adventures offers customized trip planning and a money-back satisfaction guarantee.
