First Coast Manufacturers Association Announces 2017 Manufacturers Awards

-- The First Coast Manufacturers Association (FCMA), Jacksonville, Florida, announced the winners of its 2017 "Excellence Awards" for manufacturers and their employees at a ceremony at the University of North Florida on September 29, with over 300 people in attendance.Manufacturers who were recognized include…In 1987, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. introduced the world's first mass-marketed disposable soft contact lens under the ACUVUE® brand name. Today, ACUVUE® is the world's most widely prescribed lens, manufactured by VISTAKON®, a division of Johnson & Johnson VisionCare, Inc.Carlisle Interconnect Technologies manufactures electronic test equipment and accessories, such as oscilloscope probes, differential probes, test leads, kitting solutions and other RF interconnect products used in the Test & Measurement market.Vac-Con, based in Green Cove Springs, is the fastest growing combination sewer machine manufacturer in the United States. They pioneered the use of polyethylene water tanks to end water leakage and created a modular subframe so that components could be repaired or replaced easily.In addition to corporate awards, 80 awards were presented to employees representing 23 manufacturing companies. The awards recognized work-related achievements by individuals and employee teams.The First Coast Manufacturers Association is a non-profit trade association serving Northeast Florida. There are over 1,500 manufacturing companies on the First Coast, supplying over 30,000 jobs and generating nearly 15% of the total gross regional product. Additional media information on FCMA is available at www.fcmaweb.com.