Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
September 2017
3029

New Murals at monOrchid Gallery

 
 
PHOENIX - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Muralist and creative place making artist, Kyllan Maney is finishing her newest masterpiece this week after having spent the past month painting her artistic perspective in monOrchid's outdoor reception area. The inspiration for each of Kyllan's murals is to radiate light and energy from individual people as they gather together as a community, in doing so she spearheaded one of the most dramatic alley activation projects of 2017. Kyllan sees her new murals as metaphors for community contentedness and connectedness.

The project came about after monOrchid's owner, Wayne Rainey, and Maney got together to discuss the future of the Roosevelt Row Arts District and what steps could be taken to reinforce and sustain it's place as the cultural heart and center of Phoenix. Kyllan's deep interest in activating ground spaces for community walkways and gathering areas, dovetailed perfectly into an opportunity to improve monOrchid's main alley way entrance located on the East side of the building.

Kyllan's project features two murals; one reflective ground mural that centers itself over a planted area of Euphorbia Abyssinia nestled in black river rock, and grows into a circular pattern of lines that radiate across the building and onto the ground. Kyllan begun the second mural with the intention of replicating the circular pattern, all while bringing the full color spectrum to the space. The murals have naturally became a backdrop for special events that take place at monOrchid.

About the artist… Kyllan Maney has lived wcj in Arizona most her her life and has been showing in downtown Phoenix galleries for the past 16 years. Her work has been shown at Paulina Miller Gallery, Paisley Violin, and GreenHaus. Along with exhibiting her work, Maney has been apart of several creative place making projects including Art Place America, Phoenix Art Museum and Mesa Arts Center. She has numerous murals across the valley including the Dhaba Indian Plaza in Tempe, Mesa Public Library and City of Chandler Kroger Fry's grocery store to name a few. Her work is inspired by nature, community and radiant light.

http://www.monorchid.com

http://www.kyllanmaney.com

Click to Share