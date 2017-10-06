News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Marketforce presents An Introduction to Blockchain training course 30th November 2017
This course aims to demystify Blockchain for those who are trying to innovate.
This course will enable you to join the flow of investment and take your business to the next level. Marketforce and Applied Blockchain are partnering to deliver this interactive training course to help leading technology and business wcj professionals get to grips with this exciting technology and understand its potential impact.
Through attending this course you will:
• Understand where blockchain came from and who the key players in the space are
• Learn in detail how the technology works
• Discover current uses of blockchain and the pros and cons that have been identified
• Explore case studies and see first-hand how it works
• Take the first steps towards working out what blockchain might mean for your team, company and industry
Blockchain benefits:
• Simplified IT infrastructure
• Reduced cost of service
• Enhanced regulatory compliance
• Faster transactions
• Tamper-proof KYC
• Improved cyber security
• Instant clearing and settlement
Find out more here >>
http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
Contact
Maketforce
trainingcourses@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse