October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Marketforce presents An Introduction to Blockchain training course 30th November 2017

This course aims to demystify Blockchain for those who are trying to innovate.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- This is not a technical course but will instead provide you with the skills and practical know-how needed to initiate and manage blockchain programmes within your own teams and firms. Blockchain has the potential to completely transform a whole range of key industries, including financial services, utilities, logistics and more, but the first step is truly understanding blockchain. Blockchain technology is now beginning a new phase in development, with use cases being trialled and tested in a number of areas including digital identity management, energy trading, tracking development finance, music royalties and asset clearing and settlement. Financial institutions have been some of the first to truly embrace the potential uses of this technology, but a number of other industries have begun to catch up.
This course will enable you to join the flow of investment and take your business to the next level. Marketforce and Applied Blockchain are partnering to deliver this interactive training course to help leading technology and business wcj professionals get to grips with this exciting technology and understand its potential impact.

Through attending this course you will:

• Understand where blockchain came from and who the key players in the space are
• Learn in detail how the technology works
• Discover current uses of blockchain and the pros and cons that have been identified
• Explore case studies and see first-hand how it works
• Take the first steps towards working out what blockchain might mean for your team, company and industry

Blockchain benefits:

• Simplified IT infrastructure
• Reduced cost of service
• Enhanced regulatory compliance
• Faster transactions
• Tamper-proof KYC
• Improved cyber security
• Instant clearing and settlement

Find out more here >>

http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/financial-services/a...

Click to Share