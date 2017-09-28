News By Tag
Culture & Desert Luxury in Abu Dhabi: 8 days from £1450
After many years of planning, the new Louvre Museum is set to open in Abu Dhabi this November. See it on a private, chauffeur-driven holiday with Corinthian Travel.
Designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, the much-anticipated project has been conceived as a 'museum city', comprising 55 individual buildings, including 23 galleries.
Cleverley referencing traditional Emirati architecture, the design appears as a series of simple white structures that mimic the low-lying settlements common to the region.
Designed as a micro-city, Louvre Abu Dhabi is an archipelago out at sea, the centre-piece of which is a huge silver dome that appears to float above the entire museum city; yet despite its apparent weightlessness, the dome weighs 7500 tons – the same as the Eiffel Tower.
The dome's complex structure features 7800 'stars', repeated at various sizes and angles in eight different layers and, as the sun passes above, its light filters through the perforations in the dome, to create an amazing effect within the museum which is known as 'The rain of light'.
The museum can be visited – with a private guide – on Corinthian Travel's eight-day Abu Dhabi and the Empty Quarter (https://www.corinthiantravel.co.uk/
Highlights will include a stay at the luxurious Qasr Al Sarab, an Arabian-Nights-
The holiday can commence any day and costs from £1450 pp (two sharing), which includes chauffeur-driven transport throughout, seven-nights' B&B, sightseeing, entrance fees - including the Louvre Abu Dhabi – and a guide.
Flights not included (bookable through Corinthian Travel on request).
Call 020 3583 6089 (www.corinthiantravel.co.uk).
Corinthian Travel offers recommended tours and tailor-made itineraries to holidays in Turkey, Egypt, Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Tunisia, Lebanon, India and Sri Lanka, with dedicated expert guides, the finest hotels, and private sightseeing.
