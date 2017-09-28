 
Culture & Desert Luxury in Abu Dhabi: 8 days from £1450

After many years of planning, the new Louvre Museum is set to open in Abu Dhabi this November. See it on a private, chauffeur-driven holiday with Corinthian Travel.
 
 
Nizwa Friday Cattle Market (Kathmandu & Beyond)
Nizwa Friday Cattle Market (Kathmandu & Beyond)
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- On November 11, after more than a decade of planning, the Louvre Abu Dhabi will finally open to the public.

Designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, the much-anticipated project has been conceived as a 'museum city', comprising 55 individual buildings, including 23 galleries.

Cleverley referencing traditional Emirati architecture, the design appears as a series of simple white structures that mimic the low-lying settlements common to the region.

Designed as a micro-city, Louvre Abu Dhabi is an archipelago out at sea, the centre-piece of which is a huge silver dome that appears to float above the entire museum city; yet despite its apparent weightlessness, the dome weighs 7500 tons – the same as the Eiffel Tower.

The dome's complex structure features 7800 'stars', repeated at various sizes and angles in eight different layers and, as the sun passes above, its light filters through the perforations in the dome, to create an amazing effect within the museum which is known as 'The rain of light'.

The museum can be visited – with a private guide – on Corinthian Travel's eight-day Abu Dhabi and the Empty Quarter (https://www.corinthiantravel.co.uk/destination/dubai-abu-...) trip which combines culture with a luxury stay in a desert camp.

Highlights will include a stay at the luxurious Qasr Al Sarab, an Arabian-Nights-style 'fantasy' resort (with activities including falconry, desert walks and mountain biking), a cruise on a traditional pearling dhow, a visit to the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Mosque, the opulent Emirates Palace, wcj and the gravity-defying Capital Gate Tower.

The holiday can commence any day and costs from £1450 pp (two sharing), which includes chauffeur-driven transport throughout, seven-nights' B&B, sightseeing, entrance fees - including the Louvre Abu Dhabi – and a guide.

Flights not included (bookable through Corinthian Travel on request).

Call 020 3583 6089 (www.corinthiantravel.co.uk).

Corinthian Travel offers recommended tours and tailor-made itineraries to holidays in Turkey, Egypt, Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Tunisia, Lebanon, India and Sri Lanka, with dedicated expert guides, the finest hotels, and private sightseeing.

Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
Source:Corinthian Travel
