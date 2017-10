Invest in our Guinness World Record Anthology Book Launch

And get 20% return on your investment when all of the books are sold at the event

-- 14 October 2017 is almost upon us! Our Guinness World Record Anthology attempt, CEA Greatest Anthology Written, will be launched at Exclusive Books, Canal Walk, at 11am. The shopping centre will be advertising the event in the days leading up to the launch.This is now a great opportunity for investors that not only want to make their money grow within 1 day if we meet sales targets, but also to have their names or company listed on the actual advertisements themselves. The investment will go towards printing of the required number of books for the event, and the ROI will be made off the Volume's selling price.As this will be such a huge event, held at one of the province's largest shopping centres within the popular Exclusive Books, and an attempt at a world record, we are sure the sales can be wcj made, with already 120 preorders in hand.Investors will have to contact us within 2-3 days with an offer to invest, as we will be printing the first load of books on Friday 6 October 2017. We can be emailed at shaunmjooste@celenicearth.com for further financial and event plan details.Visit our website https://celenicearthpublications.wordpress.com/ for more details on the event,.