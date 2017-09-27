 
Pepperdine School of Public Policy to Host Conference:Building Collaborative Education Policy in CA

Former New Mexico Secretary of Education Hanna Skandera will keynote, along with two panels comprising of state and local education leaders moderated by well-known local journalists from LA School Report and KPCC.
 
 
Join us!
Join us!
 
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Education, labor and community leaders from throughout Los Angeles and California will gather at Pepperdine University's Wilburn Auditorium (24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90263) on Friday, October 6, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Pepperdine School of Public Policy (http://publicpolicy.pepperdine.edu)'s (SPP) first-ever education conference, "Building Collaborative Education Policy in California." The event is co-presented by Media Image PR, a grassroots communications agency based in Los Angeles that works to positively impact the lives of the people of California.

The conference will delve into key education policy issues impacting the quality of instruction, school integration, funding streams, needed resources and supports during and after school, graduation rates, and more in Los Angeles and throughout California. Participants will have an opportunity to assess current challenges in the educational landscape, share best practices, and assist in the identification of potential pathways that can lead to collaboration.

"As a policy program that focuses on ways the public can be better involved, we're excited to host such a great group of education leaders to explore how Californians can be engaged in the common goal of making our schools the best they can be," said Pete Peterson, dean of the Pepperdine School of Public Policy.

The event will feature former New Mexico Secretary of Education Hanna Skandera, as keynote speaker, and two panels moderated by Kyle Stokes, K-12 Education Reporter for 89.3 KPCC, and Laura Greanias, Executive Editor for LA School Report. The first panel, led by Stokes, will present a statewide focus and include:
Ama Nyamekye, Educators for Excellence;
David Rattray, Center for Education Excellence & Talent Development, LA Chamber of Commerce.
Jed Wallace, California Charter Schools Association;

John Rogers, UCLA Institute for Democracy, Education, and Access; and
•  Marshall Tuck, Candidate, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The wcj second panel, led by Greanias, will have a local focus and feature:
Alex Caputo-Pearl, United Teachers of Los Angeles;
Dr. Frances Gipson, Los Angeles Unified School District;
Elise Buik, United Way of Greater Los Angeles;
Hattie Mitchell, Crete Academy; and
Ryan J. Smith, The Education Trust-West, California.

For more information about the conference contact Christina Ramirez at (310) 506-7497 or via e-mail at Christina.ramirez@pepperdine.edu. The conference will be live-streamed on Facebook here and simultaneously live on the university FB page: https://livestream.com/pepperdineuniversity/educationpolicy.

The link is also on the event webpage: https://publicpolicy.pepperdine.edu/events/2017/education....

About Pepperdine School of Public Policy
The School of Public Policy (SPP) is built on a distinctive philosophy of nurturing public leaders to use tools of analysis and policy design to effect successful implementation and real change. Grounded in understanding policy's moral and distinctly American elements, SPP prepares graduates for careers as leaders by offering a master's degree in public policy and three joint-degree programs. The school's Davenport Institute for Public Engagement and Civic Leadership promotes citizen participation in governance through major conferences, trainings, seminars, and published research. Follow SPP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

