Dr. Susan Stuart wins multiple awards for dermatologic excellence
"We are thrilled and honored to win such important awards from the La Jolla and aesthetic community," says Dr. Susan Stuart. "We strive to do what is right for the patient and their beauty by always having their best interest at heart."
La Jolla Plastic Surgery & Dermatology also won best cosmetic dermatology practice in the San Diego Union-Tribune's Best Of 2017. The practice is the nation's only aesthetic practice under the direction of a triple Board-Certified plastic surgeon and a board-certified dermatologist. Also a husband and wife team, the practice is also unique as aesthetic treatments are chosen by a partnership of world-class physicians who treat their patients as family.
About La Jolla Plastic Surgery and Dermatology
La Jolla Plastic Surgery and Dermatology (www.lajollaskin.com)
Dr. Susan M. Stuart is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist offering laser skin care, skin cancer therapies, laser hair removal, and other skin rejuvenating procedures alongside her husband, Dr. Chaffoo. After receiving her MD from Tulane University School of Medicine, Dr. Stuart completed a competitive internship at Mercy Hospital Center in San Diego, followed by a residency at Emory University School of Medicine and a postgraduate fellowship in dermatology at Stanford University School of Medicine. She is also the past president of the San Diego Dermatological Society and past chief of dermatology at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. Their practice is located within the Ximed Medical Building, a landmark private practice building on the Scripps Memorial Hospital campus.
