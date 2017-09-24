News By Tag
LightGabler Free Seminar: An Employer's Top Resolutions for Every New Year
The end of any year brings with it a desire to "clean house" and prepare for the new year. California employers are no exception. In this informative seminar for employers, supervisors and human resource professionals, employment law attorney Karen L. Gabler will discuss the workplace "best practices" every California employer should implement at the end of each calendar year.
A number of year-end issues will be discussed including revision of compensation models, alterations of payroll practices, training programs and checklists, budgeting for human resource issues, personnel wcj file audits, updating critical employment documents and finding and implementing new employment laws.
The Oxnard seminar will be held at the Oxnard Courtyard Marriott (600 East Esplanade Dr., Oxnard) and the Simi Valley seminar will take place at the Best Western Posada Royale Hotel (1775 Madera Rd., Simi Valley). Both seminars are from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
A continental breakfast will be served. Attendance is limited to no more than three people per company. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance and can be made by going to http://www.lightgablerlaw.com and clicking on "Seminars." For questions, call 805-248-7089.
LightGabler is an employment law firm representing employers and their management. With attorneys in Camarillo and San Luis Obispo, the firm provides legal services throughout the state of California in employment counsel, employment litigation on behalf of management, intellectual property and unfair competition. The firm is focused on keeping businesses working, growing and prospering. 805-248-7208, www.LightGablerLaw.com.
